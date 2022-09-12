Final conversation  with his son at Maccas before he died in a car crash with four of his mates

The father of a teenage boy who died in a horror car accident along with four of his friends told his son to make sure the alleged driver was safe during their last heartbreaking phone call.

Antonio Desisto, 15, died just after 8pm on Tuesday when a Nissan Navara ute carrying six high school students crashed into a tree on East Parade in the small town of Buxton, southwest of Sydney.

The 18-year-old alleged driver, Tyrell Edwards, was the sole survivor of the crash, which also killed Lily van de Putte (15), Summer Williams (14), Tyrese Bechard (16) and a 14-year-old girl. cannot be named for legal reasons.

He was accused of five counts of dangerous driving resulting in death and was denied bail in Picton Local Court on Thursday.

On Monday, Antonio’s father Exaven Desisto told Daily Mail Australia that his son was boxing with Tyrese on the night of the crash and would catch the train home.

Pictured: Antonio Desisto, 15, who died in a car accident with four of his friends on Tuesday

Antonio’s father Exaven Desisto (pictured at the crash site on Wednesday) told his son to be safe on their last phone call

“It was getting late, so I called him, because I always called him when he got home late, and I said, ‘Tony, where are you?’ recalls Mr. Desisto.

“And he said, ‘I’m at McDonald’s to get some food, I’m at Tyrell’.”

When Mr. Desisto told his son to ‘take care of it’ [Tyrell] drives f***ing safe,” the 15-year-old replied, “Yeah, Dad, you know me, I love my life, we’ll be safe.”

Hours later, the teen was dead.

Desisto was in a state of disbelief when he found out what had happened – “I didn’t want to think it was real,” he said.

‘My heart is gone. My soul is gone. I don’t want to live without him.’

Antonio was boxing with his friend Tyrese Bechard (pictured right) before the crash. Summer Williams (left) also passed away

Tyrell Edwards, 18, (left, with Antonio Desisto) was reportedly the only person in the Nissan Navara wearing a seat belt when the car crashed into a tree on East Parade in Buxton last Tuesday night

The father also said he found out when he went to court on Thursday that Edwards had committed two previous speeding offenses and had lost his driver’s license on two separate occasions.

“I never knew that,” said Mr. Desisto.

“Every time he got into a car with one of his friends, I tried to make sure he was safe.”

Speaking about how he will remember Antonio, Mr Desisto said his son was “humble, kindhearted, loved his friends and family and never got angry.”

“He hugged me every morning and said, ‘I love you, Daddy,'” he said.

“For every morsel of food and water he put in his mouth, he thanked God before he did.

“He was the most wonderful person.”

Antonio’s aunt left a tribute on social media on Monday: ‘Antonio Romeo Desisto. You live in our hearts forever.’

Lily Van De Putte (15) was one of five teenagers who died after the car they were in hit a tree on Tuesday night.

Driver Tyrell Edwards, 18, was the lone survivor of the crash and has been charged with five counts of dangerous driving resulting in death

Police allege that Edwards used his phone to film Snapchat videos of him dodging at 90km/h before allegedly hitting two large trees that split the ute in half.

Footage taken about an hour before the crash showed Edwards holding his phone while aggressively turning the wheel.

Court documents stated that loud music and laughter were also heard.

A man would have said, “We’re breaking up because.”

The three female victims, Lily van de Putte, Summer Williams and another girl who cannot be named by name for legal reasons, had their nails done that afternoon at a local salon, the Daily Telegram reported.

One of the girls went home alone while the two went home together, where they “hang out and do homework” until about 7pm when they begged for permission to go get an ice cream – promising to be home within 30 minutes. would be.

Exaven Desisto, father of victim Antonio, burst into tears outside court on Thursday

A woman was seen crouching to pay her respects (pictured) to Antonio Desisto

They went to McDonald’s and met Tyrese, Antonio and Tyrell, who, according to police, had been driving around before stopping for dinner.

All six teens then got into the car and died a short time later.

When 40 minutes passed and calls to their phones went unanswered, a father went looking for them and tripped over the wreckage.

Witnesses claimed the car was traveling at ‘high speeds’ and was on the wrong side of the road before turning back to the right before the accident.

According to court documents, four of the teens were thrown from the back of the vehicle.

They were found ‘at close range, caught by confinement’.

Edwards was reportedly unable to extricate himself from the wreckage while another victim was trapped in a passenger seat.

Heartbroken friends, family and school friends continue to mourn the loss of the five teens in the horror series

Five teenagers were killed in a horror crash about 100 km south-west of Sydney on Tuesday night

In an interview with officers, Edwards is said to have told police that his steering wheel started to ‘shake’ and that he lost control of the vehicle.

He said he was out of control of the vehicle and tried to brake, but it did not brake significantly. Police allege that the scene’s driver’s license does not support his account.

The driver also claimed that he only knew about four passengers and did not know when the fifth got into the car.

After the court entry on Thursday, Edwards was taken to… Metropolitan Remand and Reception Center in Silverwater.

Outside the court, Desisto was visibly moved on Thursday as he hugged police officers and described his son as his “best friend.”

“He literally never left my side. I didn’t have many friends, I have a few best friends, but my son was my best friend,” he said.

“We did everything together, I raised him, he was just the happiest and humblest boy. He always prayed before every meal he put in his mouth.’

“I have to visit my son at the damn morgue.”