Filming commences on new ABC ‘ghost buddy comedy’ Limbo starring Ryan Corr and Bob Morley

House of the Dragon star Ryan Corr will star in Limbo, a new six-part comedy series for ABC.

The hunky 33-year-old will co-star with Neighbors favorite Bob Morley, 37.

They will play best friends haunted by the loss of loved ones.

House of the Dragon star Ryan Corr (pictured) will be seen in Limbo, a new six-part comedy series for ABC that began filming in Brisbane earlier this month

TV Blackbox reports that filming of the quirky modern ghost story began in Queensland earlier this month.

Created by Lucas Taylor (Harrow) and Tamara Asmar (Love Child), fans can expect laughter mixed with tears.

The plot has Charlie (Ryan) reeling after the death of his best friend. To help him cope with the loss, he helps with his friend’s family.

But things take a strange turn when his friend returns as a ghost.

Bob Morley (pictured) first rose to fame through the memorable bad boy Drew Curtis on Home and Away in 2006 at the age of 21. Pictured: Bob in 2009

Also featured in the ensemble cast are The Letdown star Emma Harvie, The Hunting’s Shabana Azeez and Rake favorite Russell Dykstra.

Todd Abbott, Head of Comedy for ABC, described the show saying, “It will warm your heart, break your heart, punch you in the guts and, most importantly, make you laugh the way only a ghost buddy would.” comedy set in Brisbane. can.’

Limbo will see a fresh side of Bob Morley, who starred in the CW US hit The 100.

Romance: Bob wrapped up his role as Bellamy Blake in the American post-apocalyptic series The 100, in which he starred with his wife and fellow Aussie Eliza Taylor, in 2020

The handsome larrikin first became famous playing the memorable villain Drew Curtis on Home and away in 2006 at the age of 21.

Meanwhile, Ryan recently stepped into the role of a lifetime, joining the cast of HBO’s Game Of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.

Born in Melbourne, Ryan began his acting career in his teens, starring in Australian TV shows such as The Sleepover Club, Blue Water High and Neighbours.

Limbo will be broadcast on ABC TV and ABC iview in 2023.