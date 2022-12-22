Fiji calls in military after close election is disputed

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Fiji police said Thursday they had called in the military to help maintain security following a close election last week that is now being disputed.

It was an alarming development in a Pacific country where democracy remains fragile and where four military coups have taken place in the past 35 years. The two main contenders for this year’s premiership were former coup leaders themselves.

Commissioner of Police Brig. General Sitiveni Qiliho said in a statement that after a meeting with Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, police and army leaders collectively decided to call in army and navy personnel to help.

The Commissioner said threats had been made against minority groups who “now live in fear due to recent political developments”.

Reporters in the capital Suva said there were no immediate signs of any military presence on the city’s streets.

The military move came after Bainimarama’s Fiji First party refused to concede in the election, despite rival Sitiveni Rabuka’s party and two other parties announcing they had the numbers to form a majority coalition and serve as the next government .

Fiji First General Sec. Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum told media on Wednesday that under the country’s constitution, Bainimarama would remain prime minister until lawmakers returned to parliament in two weeks to vote on the next leader.

Sayed-Khaiyum questioned the validity of the internal vote that led one of the parties to join the Rabuka coalition. And he lashed out at Rabuka, accusing him of sowing discord in Fiji.

“This man’s whole rationale was to divide Fiji to gain political supremacy,” said Sayed-Khaiyum. “And we see that simmering again. In fact, it is not simmering, it is boiling.”

A day earlier, Rabuka and two other party leaders announced they were forming a coalition with a total of 29 seats to Fiji First’s 26 and would form the next government.

“A government that we hope will bring the change that people have been calling for in recent years,” Rabuka said at a news conference. “It will be a tough task. It won’t be easy, and it was never easy, trying to oust an incumbent government. We did that collectively.”

Rabuka’s announcement prompted New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta to send her congratulations on Twitter, saying New Zealand “looks forward to working together to further strengthen our warm relationship.”

But New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took a more cautious approach, saying she was waiting for the dust to settle.

Bainimarama has been in power for 16 years. He led a military coup in 2006 and later turned himself into a democratic leader by introducing a new constitution and winning elections in 2014 and 2018.

Rabuka, meanwhile, led Fiji’s first military takeover in 1987 and later served as prime minister-elect for seven years in the 1990s.

Bainimarama and Rabuka were initially imprisoned after the election. Rabuka’s People’s Alliance Party won 21 seats and the affiliated National Federation Party won five seats, while Bainimarama’s Fiji First party won 26 seats.

That left the Social Democratic Liberal Party, which won three seats, to maintain the balance of power. The party decided in a close 16-14 internal vote on Tuesday to go for Rabuka – a vote that Fiji First is now questioning.