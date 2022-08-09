Fighting inflation with climate action

Democrats made the largest ever expenditure by the United States this weekend to slow global warming, but you wouldn’t necessarily know it had anything to do with the climate from the name of the measure.

The $370 billion dollars — designed to move the country away from fossil fuels and toward solar, wind and other renewables — is dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act and is expected to be passed by the House this week. (In case you don’t remember, Senator Joe Manchin III cited inflation as a major reason for not supporting an earlier draft of the bill.)

The name is actually fitting because there is a direct link between climate change and rising prices no matter where you are in the world. Today I’ll explain that link and talk about how those billions in spending in the future could actually help reduce inflationary pressures, not increase them.