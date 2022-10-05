Fighting fit! Shocking moment two women brawl at gym with petite victim shoved into wall [video]

<!–

This is the amazing moment two women get into a nasty fight at a gym during a row over a weight machine.

The pair had to be separated by other female team-fit fanatics when they lashed out at each other seconds after the first bust-up at the gym in the city of Sanarate, Guatemala.

Footage of the catfight showed the larger of the two, wearing black leggings and a tight green top, throwing her weight around with a smaller woman in pink shorts waiting her turn to do squats.

The initial push quickly turned into hair pulling and slapping and punching.

Other gym users rushed to the Smith machine to pull them apart, although the women’s determination to keep fighting meant it took them several seconds to separate them as they continued to pull each other’s hair.

The girl in pink shorts stood next to a weight machine, waiting to use it. It was later claimed that the woman wearing a green t-shirt took turns doing reps

After stepping in to use the machine, the woman in pink shorts was immediately pushed by another woman in a green t-shirt

The gym where the incident took place was identified by the press in the region as being in Sanarate, the second largest in the country’s El Progreso department.

The woman in pink shorts is believed to have suffered deep cuts to her arm and leg after she was thrown into a mirror which then smashed. She later required stitches.

The gym where the fight took place has not been named.

Although the footage appeared to show the larger woman pushing in, it was claimed today that she was still taking turns using the weight machine when the girl in pink pushed in.

One social media user said: ‘Whoever was responsible for both women was completely out of business.’