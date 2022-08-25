Fighting erupts in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, breaking five-month truce

Fighting broke out on Wednesday between government forces and Tigrayan rebels in northern Ethiopia, breaking a five-month truce and dealing a blow to peace efforts.

Reports of new offensives were followed by the Ethiopian Air Force announcing that it had shot down a plane carrying weapons for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government and the rebels have accused each other of undermining efforts to peacefully resolve the brutal 21-month war in Africa’s second most populous country, blaming who was responsible for the return to battle.

UN chief Antonio Guterres said he was “deeply shocked” by the renewed fighting and called for an “immediate cessation of hostilities and resumption of peace talks”.

African Union commission head Moussa Faki Mahamat called for “de-escalation” and resumption of “talks to find a peaceful solution”.

The United States urged both sides to “redouble their efforts to continue negotiations to achieve a lasting ceasefire,” a US State Department spokesman said.

The TPLF said government forces and their allies launched a “large-scale” offensive toward southern Tigray early Wednesday after months of lull in fighting.

But the government accused the TPLF of being the first to strike and violating the ceasefire.

“The armed group TPLF ignored all peace alternatives presented by the government and continued its recent provocations and launched an attack this morning at 5 a.m. (0200 GMT)” around southern Tigray, the government communications service said in a statement.

The rivals’ claims could not be independently verified as access to northern Ethiopia is restricted, but there were reports of fighting around southern Tigray in areas bordering the Amhara and Afar regions.

“They launched the offensive around 5 a.m. local time this morning. We are defending our positions,” TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda told AFP.

He said on Twitter that the “large-scale” offensive was launched “against our positions on the southern front” by the Ethiopian army and special forces, as well as militias from neighboring Amhara.

‘Violated our airspace’

The Air Force said on Wednesday it had shot down a plane “believed to be owned by historical enemies who want Ethiopia’s weakness”.

“The plane that violated our airspace from Sudan … and was intended to deliver weapons to the terror group was shot down by our heroic air force,” the Ethiopian news agency quoted armed forces spokesman Major General Tesfaye Ayalew as saying.

The date of the incident, the aircraft type and how it was shot down were not detailed.

The TPLF said it was a “blatant lie”.

The March ceasefire had paused fighting in a war that first started in November 2020, allowing some international aid to be resumed to Tigray after a three-month hiatus.

Both sides had called for possible peace talks in recent weeks.

But they disagree on who should lead the negotiations, and the TPLF also insists that basic services for Tigray’s six million people must be restored before dialogue can begin.

Abiy’s government says all talks should be brokered by Olusegun Obasanjo, African Union envoy to the Horn of Africa, who leads the international fight for peace, but the rebels want outgoing Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta to mediate.

In a statement dated Aug. 23, TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael said there had been “two rounds of confidential in-person” meetings with senior civilian and military officials, the first acknowledgment by both sides of direct talks.

No time or place has been given for these talks, which the government has not confirmed.

William Davison, senior Ethiopia analyst for the International Crisis Group (ICG) think tank, urged all sides to stop fighting to avoid “a return to full-scale war”.

“This grave violation of the ceasefire agreed earlier this year demonstrates the need for the two sides to negotiate unconditional personal negotiations once these hostilities have ceased,” Davison said in a statement.

‘Enough of this war’

“I was shocked to hear the news this morning. We had hoped they were ready for peace, but now our hopes are gone,” said Teklehaimanot Mezgebu, a resident of Addis Ababa.

“If they start the war, it will not be good for the people of Ethiopia and Tigray.”

The conflict has claimed untold numbers of victims, with widespread reports of atrocities, including massacres and sexual violence.

Millions of people are in need of humanitarian aid in Tigray, the country’s northernmost region, as well as in Afar and Amhara.

The UN’s World Food Program said last week that nearly half of the population in Tigray suffers from severe food shortages and that rates of malnutrition “have skyrocketed”.

Tigray is largely cut off from the rest of Ethiopia, with no basic services such as electricity, communications and banking.

Abiy sent troops to Tigray in November 2020 to overthrow the TPLF after months of tensions with the party that dominated Ethiopian politics for three decades.

The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize winner said the move was in response to rebel attacks on army camps.

The TPLF made a comeback, recaptured Tigray and expanded into Afar and Amhara before the war reached a stalemate.

Last Wednesday, an Ethiopian government commission charged with examining the negotiations called for a formal ceasefire as part of a proposal it planned to submit to the AU.

(AFP)