Fighters scheduled for the Jake Paul undercard will still get paid ‘50% of their contracted purse’

Most Valuable Promotions have confirmed that all fighters scheduled for the Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman JR undercard will receive ‘50% of their contracted wallet’.

The fight, which was scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden, was canceled due to a weight class disagreement – which MVP has now clarified.

They explained that they didn’t think it would be safe to pit the two against each other in a higher weight class – with Rahman JR possibly weighing 230 pounds in the evening.

In a statement, MVP said: “The undercard boxers who would fight today as part of the Jake Paul & Amanda Serrano MVP event have spent countless hours of physical and mental training preparing to fight in one of the biggest stages of their career.

“These undercard fighters abided by the terms of their contracts and Jake and MVP are extremely disappointed that the event cancellation has negatively impacted them.

Amanda Serrano, Ashton Sylve and Brandun Lee are rearranging their fights against their respective opponents. All other undercard fighters of the event will receive payment of 50% of their contracted scholarship amount directly from Jake Paul and will be free of any contractual obligations related to the promotion.

“We remain committed to fair compensation for fighters and look forward to curating our next event.”

The boxing promotion company also shared their account about Rahman’s lack of weight — and why it caused the entire event to be cancelled.

“Jake Paul has never fought more than 191 ¾ pounds – he’s a full-fledged cruiserweight (200-pound weight limit). Hasim Rahman Jr. signed a contract in early July to beat Paul for £200.

On July 29, Rahman weighed more than 215 pounds in the commission’s pre-fight weight check, just a week after the official weigh-in, according to the NY State Athletic Commission. (Rahman later admitted that his team manipulated the scale).

“The committee then ordered the weight limit at the official weigh-in as 205, which Jake and MVP agreed to.

The next day, on July 30, Rahman’s promoter wrote to MVP that Rahman would be unable to lose weight, saying that Rahman “took his own life” while trying to hit the new 205 limit for the official weigh-in. from Friday and that he couldn’t. We were told that Rahman would officially weigh 215 pounds.

“With the possibility that Rahman could potentially weigh 230 pounds on the night of the fight, effectively pitting a full-fledged heavyweight against a cruiserweight, MVP announced the fight is being cancelled.”

Rahman Jr recently posted a video of a sparring session he had with Paul, which shows the YouTuber turned boxer running away from him.

The caption took a swipe at the fight’s cancellation and put the blame on Paul. It read: ‘Never in the history of boxing has anyone argued over weight issues a week before. I’ve been trying to tell you he’s a runner, he’s a trackstar.”

Paul has won each of his five professional fights to date, but Rahman would have been his first fight with a career boxer, with his wins to date against MMA fighters, a basketball player and a YouTuber.