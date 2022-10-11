Fight for Black voters intensifies in close Pa. Senate race

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As Sheila Armstrong got emotional as she shared how her brother and cousin were murdered in Philadelphia, Dr. Mehmet Oz — sitting next to her in a black church, their seats a bit like his earlier daytime TV show — placed a comforting hand on her shoulder.

He later gave her a hug and said, “How are you coping?”

Two days later, on a podium 4 miles away, John Fetterman, Oz’s Democratic rival for the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, stood next to Lee and Dennis Horton and spoke of his efforts as lieutenant governor to win the two. free black men from life sentences.

“Almost 30 years in prison, sentenced to die in prison like innocent men, and I’ve fought to make sure they come to their families,” Fetterman told the crowd.

Black voters are at the center of an increasingly competitive battle in a race that could tip over control of the Senatewhile Democrats try to exploit the outrage over the Supreme Court’s abortion decision and Republicans use the national playbook to focus on crime in cities.

They are perhaps the most loyal supporters of the Democratic Party. About 9 in 10 black voters came first nationally Joe Biden in 2020, according to AP VoteCast, a comprehensive survey of more than 110,000 voters across the country. In Pennsylvania, support was similar at 94%.

There is no evidence of an impending mass transfer to Republicans like Oz. But if he can peel off even a small fraction — or a critical mass of black voters choose not to vote — that could have repercussions in a race polls say is so close.

In Philadelphia, where black voters make up the largest bloc in the swing state’s largest Democratic bastion, some activists question the reach of Democrats and worry about turnout.

Charles Ellison, the executive producer and host of Reality Check, a daily public affairs program on Philadelphia’s prominent Black-themed WURD radio, said the Democrats don’t have a unified message tailored to the black community and have made no long-term investment in black people. voters. reach.

“There just isn’t the realization that Pennsylvania is a national battleground and Philadelphia is the cornerstone of that,” Ellison said. “And the only way to get Philadelphia and the only way to get Pennsylvania is through maximum black voter turnout.”

Fetterman can take advantage of this year’s governor race.

In it, Democrat Josh Shapiro’s campaign said it is investing $3 million in reaching black voters, while its opponent, Republican Doug Mastriano, has been criticized by members of his own party for focusing almost exclusively on his right-wing base.

Shapiro also regularly visits black churches and businesses, rolled out a platform to expand avenues to jobs and create wealth in black communities, and approved a black man, Austin Davis, as lieutenant governor.

During the Senate race, millions of dollars in Republican assault ads were broadcast on TV in Philadelphia before Fetterman — who spent much of the summer off the campaign trail recovering from a stroke — held his first public political event there in late September.

For Oz, crime is a primary driver. He has held two public safety town halls in black communities, suggesting Democrats have failed to protect them from violence and drugs.

Republicans often point to gun violence in Philadelphia and have sought to undermine one of Fetterman’s ability to appeal to black voters: his efforts as a lieutenant governor to free the imprisoned, rehabilitated, or innocent people. Republicans cast it as freeing dangerous criminals to roam the streets.

Fetterman and Democrats call that a lie and scaremongering that underestimates support among black voters for giving second chances. And they say black voters know they can trust Fetterman to support the things they care about, like voting rights legislation in Congress.

In addition, Oz is the endorsed candidate of former President Donald Trump.

“I think most black people would say he was one of the worst presidents for black people in our lives,” said Sharif Street, the chairman of the state’s Democratic Party and the first black person to hold the position. “I don’t think a TV commercial can ignore what people already know to be true.”

At Fetterman’s meeting at a recreation center in northeast Philadelphia, at least half a dozen black supporters introduced Fetterman.

One of the speakers, Reverend Mark Tyler, said Fetterman supports things black voters care about, such as creating jobs in “America’s poorest big city,” ending environmental racism and supporting stronger funding for city schools. Fetterman also supports criminal justice reform and ending gun violence, Tyler said.

“He did it as mayor in Braddock and understands what it’s like to sit and stand with grieving black families after such a tragic incident,” Tyler said.

While onstage with the Hortons — brothers whose life sentences were commuted after nearly 30 years in prison and now working for Fetterman’s campaign — Fetterman focused on Oz’s assaults for his work to free the men. Oz’s campaign has called the Hortons “convicted murderers” and Fetterman “the most pro-assassin candidate for Senate in the entire country.”

The Hortons were convicted of second-degree murder in a fatal shooting during a robbery at a Philadelphia bar — crimes they claimed they didn’t commit. Despite opposition from the victim’s brother, Governor Tom Wolf released the men in late 2020, noting that they had served 27 years after rejecting plea deals for 5 to 10 years.

“What does it say about a person’s character if they will fight to make sure innocent men die in prison versus a man who will fight to make sure they can return to their families?” Fetterman asked the crowd. “That’s the choice.”

Oz-affiliated groups have also aired TV ads reviving a 2013 incident in which Fetterman — as mayor of Braddock — grabbed his shotgun and chased a jogging black man he suspected was involved in nearby gunfire. . No one was charged in the incident and Fetterman has said he did not know the man’s race before confronting him.

Oz town halls take on a softer tone, where the heart surgeon turned TV talk show host says he’s there to listen and find solutions to problems that have festered Democrats.

“The best thing a doctor does is listen. You can’t solve a problem you don’t hear. So I’ve spent my entire career paying attention to that and trying to understand what people are trying to say, because then you can really get to the answers,” Oz said. He has also touted his work raising money for scholarships for black medical students.

Love Williams, a 25-year-old registered Democrat who came to Oz’s event at the invitation of a friend, said he wasn’t sure he would vote this fall because he felt Biden had underperformed for black people.

Asked by Williams what he would do to help his community, Oz said he would push for more tax dollars for private schools and opening liquefied natural gas export stations in the city to bring wealth to the community.

Williams said afterwards that he was not sold to Oz – or to Oz’s ideas.

The event, he said, came across as “just a political stoppage for one politician”.

____

Levy reported from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

____

For full coverage of the midterms, follow AP https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-selections and on Twitter, https://twitter.com/ap_politics.

PART: