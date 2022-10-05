Fight for Anne Heche's estate heats up as son slams ex's claim he wants to preserve family harmony

The battle for control of Anne Heche’s estate has reached a boiling point when her eldest son Homer Laffoon officially objected to her ex-lover James Tupper’s petition to be named guardian of her other boy.

In papers filed Tuesday in Los Angeles, Homer claimed Tupper has “potential and actual conflicts of interest” with the younger boy — his own son who he shares with Heche, Atlas Heche Tupper, 13.

And Homer, 20, criticized Tupper for claiming he wanted to preserve “family harmony and a healthy, brotherly relationship” between Heche’s two sons.

‘Mr. Tupper provides no substantiation or context for these claims,” ​​Homer’s attorneys wrote. ‘Mr. Laffoon can confirm in court that there is no disharmony between them.

The 57-year-old Tupper submitted an application this week to be named ‘guardian ad litem’ over his 13-year-old son. That would make him responsible for protecting Atlas’ interests in court hearings.

Heche died of injuries sustained in a fireball car accident in Los Angeles on August 5.

There is a hearing on the issues next Tuesday.

Homer is the son of Heche’s former husband, cinematographer Coleman Laffoon. The couple married in 2001 and divorced in 2009, when she moved to Tupper.

In his petition to become a guardian, Tupper said he “loves Homer and Atlas as a father and wants the best for both of them.”

But Homer said that statement only undermines his application.

Rather than merely championing the interests of the minor (Atlas), Mr. Tupper’s professed affection and wishes for both the minor and Mr. Laffoon creates a potential conflict of interest in the event the guardian ad litem is ever forced to take sides. for one child against another.’

Homer said he is more likely to act in the best interests of Atlas as both sons have “the common goal of managing the estate as efficiently as possible, maximizing the distributable value of the estate, and then distributing the estate among the heirs of the estate.” (the minor and Mr. Laffoon) as soon as is reasonably practical.’

The battle comes just two months after Heche died from injuries sustained in a fiery car accident.

The actress, best known for roles in Donnie Brasco, Volcano and Wag the Dog and her three-year relationship with Ellen DeGeneres, rammed into her Mini Cooper into a Los Angeles home, causing an explosion on Aug. 5.

Blood tests showed the actress had cocaine and fentanyl in her body when the high-speed crash occurred, but officials confirmed she hadn’t consumed any alcohol — despite being photographed shortly before with a vodka bottle in her cup holder.

She was badly burned and left in a coma.

Heche’s life support machine was disabled on August 14, and she was cremated on August 18.

A coroner ruled on August 17 that Heche died of inhalation and burns, and the death was deemed an accident.

The mother of two also had a fractured sternum caused by “blunt trauma,” according to information on the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner website.

Tupper revealed in his Sept. 15 filing that he will object to Laffoon’s request to take over Heche’s estate, choosing his own independent administrator instead.

Homer was appointed “temporary administrator” in September to manage the publication of Heche’s upcoming book Call Me Anne.

Tupper argues that Laffoon is “not fit” to run the estate because he is too young, unemployed and estranged from his mother at the time of her death.

The actor further accuses Homer of changing the locks on the apartment Heche shared with Atlas, which allegedly prevented the younger brother from retrieving his belongings.

Tupper has said the two half-brothers have had no contact since the day Heche died.

Laffoon called Tupper’s claims “baseless personal attacks” and “frivolous legal claims.”

He went on to say that Tupper is manipulating him and his half-brother to seize control of their mother’s estate. Laffoon also claimed that Tupper is keeping him away from Atlas by operating the 13-year-old’s phone.

Laffoon’s lawyers said: TMZ that they are sure that the eldest son will be the winner in court after he temporarily appoints him as responsible for the estate.

Tupper claims the 2011 email proves he should be in charge of the estate. “FYI in case I die tomorrow and someone asks,” Heche’s email begins. ‘My wishes are that all my belongings go to Mr James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then give to the children’

Last month, DailyMail.com revealed an email Heche sent to Tupper in 2011, naming him executor of her estate. The email is included in Tupper’s legal filing as he battles Homer, 20, for control of her estate.

But Homer fought back in an application last week, claiming the email is not a legally recognized will because Heche did not sign the document.

‘Mr. Tupper repeatedly refers to the email as a “will,” but — legally speaking — the email does not qualify as a holographic will or a formal will,” Laffoon’s file says.

‘The email is not signed by’ [Heche] and has no two witnesses who signed the document during [her] lifetime.’

Laffoon says his mother left no will when she died tragically.

‘Without a will, no executor can be nominated’, says Laffoon, ‘legally entitled to appoint as administrator’.

However, Tupper claims that Heche’s January 25, 2011 email makes it clear that she wanted all of the assets to be managed by him.

Heche’s email has the subject “WILL” and is addressed to Tupper and copied to attorneys Kevin Yorn and Melodie Moore.

“My wish is that all my belongings go to Mr James Tupper to be used to raise my children and then give to the children,” the email reads.

It says that her wealth will be divided equally between her two sons and that their portions should be given to them when they reach 25 years of age.

In the event that her two sons and Tupper all pass, Heche turned over her possessions to her cousin Eliot Bergman, to be divided equally among her cousins.

“May this be taken as my word in my records until further papers are made,” Heche ends the email.

It seems that no more paperwork was ever filed.

In his original petition to the court, Laffoon says it is unclear how much money or property Heche, 53, had in her name before she died. Laffoon lists his mother’s personal belongings and her annual income as ‘unknown’.

The court will have to dig into Heche’s finances to determine the value of her estate and what properties she owned.

In 2021, it was reported that she was selling her cottage in the Silver Lake area of ​​Los Angeles for about $2 million with co-star and ex-partner Thomas Jane.

She was also previously reported to own another home in the Hancock Park-Wilshire area of ​​Los Angeles – a mansion priced at about $4 million.