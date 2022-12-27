FIFTY drivers A DAY are caught using a mobile phone behind the wheel despite tougher penalties

More than 50 drivers a day continue to be caught using their mobile phones behind the wheel, putting lives at risk.

The number of motorists caught by police has doubled in some areas despite the recent introduction of tougher penalties.

Official figures released by the Home Office show that the number of fines issued for using a portable device has increased by 10 per cent in England and Wales in a year.

Statistics show that 53 motorists are caught per day, with 19,655 flat ticket notices delivered last year compared to 17,873 in 2020.

VAN DRIVER KILLED CYCLIST WHILE SCROLLING ON FACEBOOK Simon Draper was using his mobile phone when he crashed his van into a cyclist A van driver who tried to blame his 18-month-old son after killing a cyclist while on the phone has been jailed for five years. Simon Draper was browsing Facebook and Instagram on his mobile just moments before he collided with off-duty police sergeant Lynwen Thomas while cycling home in Carmarthen, south-west Wales, last February. Looking at Facebook: Simon Draper The 42-year-old insisted it was his 13-month-old son who had been on the phone, but failed to convince the jury at Swansea Crown Court who convicted him of death for dangerous driving in November.

But road safety activists fear the numbers may be the tip of the iceberg because police had fewer opportunities during the pandemic to catch drivers calling, texting or driving because of the roadblocks they saw fall. traffic to 50 percent of normal levels.

In some force areas, there was a dramatic increase in the number of drivers caught in the year to December 31, 2021, the latest figures available.

Cheshire Police recorded a doubling of penalties from 516 in 2020 to 1031 drivers penalized last year.

Derbyshire Police also doubled the number of fines issued from 57 in 2020 to 114 last year.

Scotland Yard caught the highest number of drivers, with 4,196 fined for using their mobile phones last year, up 18 per cent on the previous year.

Officers also handed out more than 1,000 tickets in West Yorkshire, Cheshire, Greater Manchester and Merseyside.

Hand danger: Drivers face a £200 fine and six points on their license

But the AA’s analysis of the numbers also suggests that compliance is not a priority in some forces.

Suffolk Police have issued a total of just 22 tickets in the past three years, with officers stopping just six drivers on their phones in 2021.

The Daily Mail’s End The Mobile Madness campaign has won tougher penalties for drivers who recklessly put the lives of others at risk by using their phones.

Following a change in the law in March, motorists can be stopped if they use a handheld mobile phone behind the wheel for any purpose, not just to call someone.

This includes taking photos or videos, scrolling through music playlists, using satellite navigation, streaming services, or playing games.

Drivers face a flat £200 fine and six points on their licence.

It has been an offense to use a handheld mobile phone while driving in Britain since 2003, but the law was tightened after many motorists avoided prosecution by saying they were not using it for “interactive communication”.

Despite this, thousands of drivers continue to break the ban, including leading figures.

Last month, Security Minister Tom Tugendhat MP was handed a six-month driving ban after he was caught using his phone.

Now, parliamentarians and road safety advocates are calling for increased policing, saying abuse remains “rampant” on the roads.

The Liberal Democrats’ internal affairs spokesman, Alistair Carmichael, said: “These figures are deeply worrying. Drivers are clearly not getting the message. It suggests that the number of accidents will also increase.

“The problem is that people don’t think they’ll get caught if there’s no visible police presence on the roads.

“But officers across the country are too busy with red tape and paperwork to take to the streets.

TWO WEEK OLD BABY DIED IN HIT-AND-RUN MOBILE ACCIDENT James Davis, 36, killed a two-week-old baby after driving 67 mph in a 30 mph zone and crashing into a stroller. A hit-and-run driver has been jailed for killing a two-week-old baby after crashing into a stroller while talking on the phone. James Davis, 36, was driving an unregistered BMW when it collided with a car and ran onto the pavement, killing Ciaran Leigh Morris on Easter Sunday last year. Davis, who had an appalling record of traffic offences, fled the scene in Brownhills, near Walsall, leaving the baby to die and its mother with a broken clavicle. He was sentenced to six and a half years at Wolverhampton Crown Court in April for causing death by dangerous driving without insurance, but this was increased to ten years on appeal.

“These figures show that increasing the sentence is not enough, we must see more visible policing as a deterrent.”

According to the Think road safety campaign, drivers are four times more likely to be in an accident if they use a phone.

Reaction times are twice as slow if you’re texting and driving using a hands-free phone than if you’re driving drunk, and this increases to three times if you’re holding the device.

In 2020, 17 people were killed on Britain’s roads in accidents involving distracted drivers using mobile phones.

Another 114 people were seriously injured and 385 were slightly injured, Department of Transportation figures show.

Jack Cousens, the AA’s head of road policy, who analyzed the figures, said yesterday: “Although fines for using mobile phones while driving continue their painfully slow decline, the latest Home Office statistics show that the abuse last year was still rampant.

“Illegal mobile phone use was likely worse than the figures suggest, as police were often busy enforcing the lockdown, and many drivers probably thought they could get away with it because they expected to see fewer police on the road. road.

‘The figures for 2022 could be a watershed moment in showing how well drivers respect the message not to use a handheld mobile phone while driving.

“The law governing the use of mobile phones while driving has evolved to mean that just holding a device is enough to be penalized.”

Distracted: Drivers are four times more likely to be in an accident if they are using a phone, research shows

The National Police Chiefs Council’s leader for highway policing, Police Chief Jo Shiner, said: “We remain committed to reducing the harm caused by distracted driving.” Through the NPCC strategy Watching Our Roads Together, we coordinate a national campaign each year to remind drivers of the penalties and consequences of illegal mobile phone use.

“However, police officers crack down on criminal prosecution every day and will continue to do so.

‘Personal responsibility is the starting point for safer roads. Following traffic laws, which are designed first and foremost to protect life, reduces the chances of being killed or seriously injured in a crash, or of causing a serious or fatal crash.

“Mobile phones have many more and more distracting features, it is illegal to hold and use a phone while driving or riding a motorcycle. This means that you should not use a device in your hand for any reason, whether online or offline. The penalty for this may be the loss of your license.

“Our message remains simple, a moment of inattention can change innocent lives forever, don’t risk it.”