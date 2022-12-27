Fifth of dog owners worry their pet will put on weight over Christmas, research shows

If your waistband is a little more strained than usual after Christmas, you may not be alone in piling on the pounds.

A fifth of dog owners worry their dogs will gain weight over the holiday season, according to a UK guide dog survey.

Like the rest of the family, dogs are at risk of becoming obese after Christmas, with more than a third of owners admitting to allowing their pet extra treats during the festivities.

A quarter of dog owners take their pets with them less during the Christmas season, often because of the cold weather or because they want to curl up in front of the television.

HOW TO KEEP YOUR DOG IN FORM THIS CHRISTMAS Take more frequent or longer walks. Take them swimming. Play fetch with a Frisbee or ball, or tug of war with a rope toy. Hide healthy treats around the house for them to smell. Play hide-and-seek behind trees and bushes with two family members so that your dog runs between them.

It means a quarter of dog owners will put their dog on a post-Christmas diet, while 27 percent plan to increase their dog’s physical activity to slim them down.

Tim Davies, Chief Veterinary Officer at Guide Dogs said: ‘Christmas is often a time of over-indulgence – and while it’s inevitable that dogs might get some extra treats during the festive season, it’s important that they stay active and on a healthy diet. , so as not to get fat.’

The charity has provided tips for keeping dogs at a healthy weight, including games like Frisbee and fetch, making running around more stimulating, or tug-of-war with a rope toy.

Last year, a study from the Royal Veterinary College found that one in 14 dogs is registered by vets as overweight, with golden retrievers, English springer spaniels, pugs and beagles particularly prone to weight gain.

The new study, which involved 2,000 dog owners surveyed earlier this month, found that about one in six dogs deviate from their normal diet during the holiday season.

RISK LEVEL OF OBESITY OF DIFFERENT BREEDS OF DOG Moving from high to low risk of overweight/obesity: pug Broke golden retriever English Springer Spaniel Border terrier labrador retriever Cavalier King Charles Spaniel cocker spaniel West Highland white terrier Border Collie chihuahua Bichon frise Staffordshire bull terrier Jack Russell Terrier purebred (other) Yorkshire terrier German shepherd Shih tzu

Pampered puppies are fed turkey and chicken this time of year, according to more than a third of owners, while a quarter said their dog ate sausages and 18 percent said their dog even chewed on unwanted carrots.

Dog spotting at Christmas is often unplanned, with 27 per cent of those surveyed saying their dogs are always ‘on the lookout’ for picking up dropped food, while 26 per cent worry their friends or family will lose their dog during the holiday season. giving extra treats, making it difficult to keep track of what their pet is eating.

Of the quarter of owners who admit to walking their dogs less over the Christmas period, nearly half said it was because of the cold weather, and 45 percent blamed the shorter daylight hours, while 48 percent wanted to keep cuddling with their dog watching festive movies and television.

While 43 percent of owners surveyed regularly tracked their dog’s weight, nearly a quarter said they wouldn’t know if their pet was out of shape.

Worryingly, 26 percent didn’t even know how often their dog needed to be walked.

Guide Dog advises owners to increase their dog’s exercise by taking more frequent or longer walks, but build it up slowly, especially if their dog is older or has health problems.

The charity suggests swimming, which has a low impact on the joints, and playing games where a dog forages around the house for food during mealtimes.

Playing hide and seek behind trees and bushes encourages a dog to run between two hidden family members.

A sign that a dog is overweight is if his ribs are well hidden under a layer of fat and his waist is not tucked in.

Overweight or obese dogs are more prone to disease, including heart disease and cancer, and have increased stress on their joints, which can lead to back and hip problems.

