FIFO worker details her pay rise to $3200 a week after taking a VERY short course

A flight attendant turned FIFO employee has explained how she earns $3,200 a week after tax in Australia’s mines, but also revealed a shoddy disadvantage.

Megan Meeke, an ex-virgin fighter, increased her weekly salary by more than 30 percent after taking a simple eight-hour online training course, which gave her more registered skills to use on job boards.

She warned it’s far from easy to make money, describing how she often has to work up to 77 hours a week — not to mention dealing with abusive comments from male co-workers.

Megan Meeke (pictured) trained for three new tickets to land a trading assistant job — which saw her soar to $3,200 a week — but it’s not without its drawbacks

It took Ms. Meeke (pictured) just one day to complete the training, with eight hours of online training

Meeke also revealed how sassy her schedule is – working 77 hours a week

“You only got the job in the mines because you got on your knees,” she told a man who had told her.

Another woman who worked in mining in North Queensland responded back, saying, “Like we didn’t have to go through months of medical exams and interviews.”

A FIFO supervisor from Perth also intervened, claiming he had someone fired ‘because he said this to one of the female truck drivers’.

“There’s no room for that,” he said.

Earlier Ms. Meeke uploaded a viral post to TikTok celebrate signing a new contract worth $3,200 a week – after taxes.

She explained to a curious follower how the pay rise came about.

Meeke trained for three new tickets to get a job as a trading assistant: confined space work, work at height, and a guest atmosphere map.

The training included a one-day course and eight hours of online training.

Some commentators pointed out that, even after her pay raise, Ms. Meeke gets “only” $41 an hour — after taxes — for her brutal 77-hour workweek.

Megan Meeke, 27, a former Virgin flight attendant, earns $3,200 a week after tax from her FIFO work in Western Australia’s Pilbara mining region

Meeke (pictured) trained for three new tickets to get a job as a trading assistant: working in confined spaces, working at heights and a guest atmosphere map

A typical day starts at 3:30 a.m. if she works 4:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., or 4:30 a.m. – which is a late riser – for the 5:00 to 5:00 shift.

While most Australians are still getting their last few hours of sleep, Ms Meeke arrives early for a pre-work safety briefing.

Everyone gets an hour lunch break plus two other 20 minute breaks per day.

After her 12-hour shift, it’s home for a shower, then dinner in the dry mess and when she’s got the energy, a drink with colleagues in the tavern.

“Or go to my room and pass out because I’m so tired, I try to sleep at 9:00 pm.”

But she pointed out that she can save a lot more than on the same hourly rate at a city job because everything is paid for.

“When you’re on site for those two weeks, everything is paid for – accommodation (called ‘dongas’), all your food, drinks, snacks – everything.

‘They also have game nights, bingo, gyms, swimming pools, everything you need to be honest! And it’s all free. Not that I’ve been to the gym, but I’m always too tired from the day.”

Her schedule, known as a “swing,” means she has to work 14 days in a row before getting a day off.

The former Virgin flight attendant came to Australia in 2019 and tried various jobs to support her travels before starting fly-in-fly-out mining

At least once a month, she gets on a plane to explore another part of Australia or to party in glamorous resort locations such as the Maldives, Dubai, Thailand and Bali.

“It’s definitely a tiring job, but also a great lifestyle if you’re someone who wants to travel the world and make great money,” she told Daily Mail Australia.

Unskilled But Well Paid: Entry Level Mining Jobs Truck drivers and pliers: $90,000 to $120,000 (0-12 months of experience) Service crew: about $150,000 (6-12 months of experience) diamond drill: $150,000 to $190,000 Boggers and charging: $160,000 to $200,000 (2-5 years) Jumbo operators: $200,000 to $250,000 Supervisors and foremen: Up to $300,000 Source: Underground Training

‘FIFO is something I really recommend, especially if you are young and want to travel, you make great money and the lifestyle is great!

“You work hard for two weeks, then you have your week off to go to another country or explore more of Australia, then get back to work, work hard and earn a lot of money and then travel again.”

Since her arrival in Australia she has traveled to Bali, Croatia, Mexico, Americas and Thailand, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Dubai and Singapore.

The best thing about FIFO work, she said, is definitely the money.