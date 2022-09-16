FIFA’s appeals committee REJECTS bid to have Ecuador thrown out of the World Cup

<!–

FIFA’s appeals committee has rejected a bid to kick Ecuador out of the World Cup.

Football’s governing body rejected Chile’s argument that Byron Castillo was actually Colombian and ineligible to play in the Ecuadorian World Cup qualifiers.

Sportsmail had previously revealed evidence by publishing an audio recording of Ecuadorian international Byron Castillo revealing birth details that matched his Colombian birth certificate earlier this week.

However, the decision means Ecuador will still play in the World Cup, although rivals Chile who had hoped to take their place were still able to take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

A FIFA statement said: “After analyzing the submissions from all parties and following a hearing, the Appeals Committee upheld the Disciplinary Committee’s decision to close the proceedings against the FEF (Ecuador Football Association).

“It was of the opinion, among other things, that on the basis of the documents submitted, the player should be regarded as having permanent Ecuadorian nationality in accordance with art. 5 par. 1 of the FIFA regulations governing the application of the statutes.

The verdict, which confirms a disciplinary decision by FIFA in June, keeps Ecuador on track to face Qatar in the opening match of the World Cup in Doha on November 20. The Netherlands and Senegal are also in Group A.

Ecuador has retained its place in the World Cup, despite Bryon Castillo (pictured) admitting to being born in Colombia

Castillo (left) played in World Cup qualifiers against Chile, who could have booked a ticket to the tournament in Qatar at the last minute had Ecuador been kicked out

Chile’s hopes of getting a last-minute World Cup ticket under extraordinary circumstances were boosted when Castillo failed to attend a FIFA Appeals Committee hearing on his nationality.

Castillo, however, was unwilling to submit to cross-examination by the judges, forcing Ecuadorian Football Federation officials to plead his case.

The Chilean FA claimed to have documents showing that Castillo was never eligible to represent Ecuador – and that as a result they would have to forfeit the qualifiers he played in, which would send Chile to the World Cup.

Castillo was a fixture in the Ecuadorian team for their World Cup qualifier campaign

While Chile can still call on the CAS in Lausanne, time is running out as Ecuador takes part in the opening match of the World Cup in Qatar on November 20.

Castillo, who plays as a right back for Mexican Club Leon, made eight appearances in the World Cup qualifier.

Sportsmail’s published audio recording of an interview Castillo gave to investigators four years ago includes him saying he was born in 1995, as opposed to the 1998 date on his Ecuadorian birth certificate.

It also gives his full name as Bayron Javier Castillo Segura, matching the details of his Colombian birth certificate, rather than the name on the Ecuador certificate, Byron David Castillo Segura.

The audio details leaving the Colombian city of Tumaco for Ecuador’s San Lorenzo to pursue a career in football and mentioned an Ecuadorian businessman who gave him a new identity.

FIFA had subpoenaed Castillo to attend their Appeals Committee hearing on Thursday – only for the Club Leon defender not to show up

The recording comes from a formal interview the head of the FEF’s Commission of Inquiry held with Castillo in 2018.

Sportsmail also published a letter containing the findings of the inquiry, which were sent to the FEF Chair and Disciplinary Committee in December 2018.

The letter states that Castillo is a Colombian citizen who was born in Tumaco in 1995, adding that they have audio evidence of the player’s confession. Despite this, in 2019 the FEF officially ruled that Castillo was an Ecuadorian citizen.

FIFA has been investigating Castillo since April when they received an official complaint from the Chilean Football Federation alleging that he was ineligible to represent Ecuador because he is a Colombian citizen who entered Ecuador as an illegal immigrant.