FIFA take a vow of SILENCE over Salt Bae despite final antics

FIFA has declined to comment on why celebrity chef Salt Bae was allowed to wield the World Cup trophy and get close to Argentina’s stars, including Lionel Messi, after the final in Qatar.

Salt Bae, real name Nusret Gokce, broke FIFA rules by touching and holding the World Cup after Argentina beat France on penalties in Sunday’s thrilling final.

But world football’s governing body has taken a vow of silence over Salt Bae’s antics, which have been widely criticized on social media.

Salt Bae was given access to the field after the final and held the World Cup trophy

Salt Bae, real name Nusret Gokce, broke FIFA rules for the trophy with his post-final antics

The Turkish chef shared a video of him with FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Instagram last year

Eyebrows have been raised over the close relationship between the Turkish chef and FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Salt Bae was handed a VVIP pass by Infantino for the final, despite having no affiliation or affiliation with football, the teams involved or the tournament itself.

Gokce had access to the pitch at Lusail Stadium and was pictured with the trophy and posed for photos with the iconic gold award.

Football’s governing body has a set of rules surrounding the World Cup trophy, with a very specific list of those who are allowed to touch it.

Infantino (left) has been questioned about his close relationship with the celebrity chef

“The current design dates from 1974,” FIFA’s website says. As one of the most recognized sporting symbols in the world and a priceless icon, the original FIFA World Cup trophy can only be touched and held by a very select group of people, including former FIFA World Cup winners and heads of state. .’

Salt Bae, who does not meet any of FIFA’s criteria, has openly promoted photos of herself with the trophy on Instagram, despite the flagrant violation of the rules.

He was also seen trying desperately to join Argentina’s celebrations after their dramatic victory over France, with a series of chilling videos showing his clumsy attempts to hold the trophy and pose for photos alongside the likes of Angel di Maria and Lisandro Martinez.

After taking the trophy, Messi and his Argentina teammates were joined by Salt Bae

The famous steak chef could be seen trying desperately to join their celebration

FIFA is facing questions over how Salt Bae gained access to the pitch at Lusail Stadium

The 39-year-old also failed to meet the criteria to take the field and hold the trophy

In another clip that surfaced online, Gokce also appeared to be stifled by Messi in an awkward conversation as he tried to get the attention of the PSG superstar before collecting his much-anticipated trophy at the Lusail Stadium.

The culinary celebrity responded to criticism by sharing footage showing him meeting and posing with the Argentina captain in 2018.

After enjoying a meal with then Man United midfielder Paul Pogba at one of Salt Bae’s restaurants in Dubai, Messi can be seen shaking hands with the restaurateur and even enjoying a hug before posing for a photo.

Simon Jordan called Salt Bae’s post-final performance an example of FIFA’s ‘favoritism’

He captioned the post on Instagram: ‘the champion @leomessi #saltbae #saltlife #salt’.

Former Crystal Palace chairman and talkSport pundit Simon Jordan also took aim at FIFA over Salt Bae’s cameo, accusing world football’s governing body of ‘favoritism’.

“It defies convention, it breaks protocol,” Jordan continued talkSPORT. “It looks like favoritism, it smells like favoritism, it walks and talks like favoritism, so guess what it is?” It bleeds favoritism.

“It’s unprofessional. There’s no room for him. He shouldn’t have been on the field.’

A clip showed Lionel Messi knocking out Salt Bae when he harassed the Argentina captain on Sunday

The celebrity chef has formed friendships with countless celebrities since he was thrust into the spotlight in 2017, when a video of his signature salt-strewing technique went viral online.

Several football stars frequent his restaurants regularly, with England players Ben White and Kalvin Phillips seen at his Mykonos establishment after Euro 2020 last year.

Infantino, who has outlined his intention to remain FIFA president until 2031, is regularly photographed with Salt Bae – which stems from his infamous method of salting the meat he serves at his expensive restaurants – during his tenure at the helm.

The FIFA chief visited the Salt Bae steakhouse in Qatar during the tournament.

Infantino can be heard in a video saying: ‘Football unites the world and Nusret also unites the world.’

Pop star Rhianna also held the trophy after Germany defeated Argentina in the final in Brazil in 2014.

Nusret (pictured in 2017) went viral when he posted a video of him seasoning a piece of meat with his ‘cobra’ hand and running the salt down his forearm

David Beckham is one of countless celebrities who have dined at Nusret’s restaurants

World football’s governing body appears to have made no comment on Rhianna’s rule-breaking.

FIFA has previously granted an exception to their World Cup rules for Brazil’s disabled football team. It is not clear whether Salt Bae or Rhianna received similar exemptions from the organization.

FIFA did not respond to a request for comment from Sportsmail and has also ignored similar requests from other media outlets in the days following the incident.