FIFA Ranking: Iran Moves Down Four Places

TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Iran’s national football team dropped to 24th place in the latest FIFA rankings published on Thursday.

– Sports news –

Team Melli has dropped four places after poor results at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Iran, led by Carlos Queiroz, lost to England (6-2) and USA (1-0) and defeated Wales (2-0) and failed to advance to the knockout stage for the first time ever out phase.

Japan is the best Asian team after advancing to knockout stage.

The Samurai Blue has moved up to 20th place.

Brazil remains in the lead and World Cup winners Argentina moved into second place, followed by France, Belgium and England.

In total, seven teams have moved up the Ranking by more than ten places since December 2021: Gambia (126th, plus 24), Morocco (11th, plus 17), Costa Rica (32nd, plus 17), Cameroon (33rd, plus 17) , Equatorial Guinea (98th, plus 16), Indonesia (151st, plus 13), and Cuba (168th, plus 11).

The next FIFA World Rankings will be published on April 6, 2023.