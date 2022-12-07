Fifa president Gianni Infantino hails World Cup group stage as ‘best ever’

Sign up for free Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox Sign up for Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter

Fifa president Gianni Infantino has called the group stage of the World Cup in Qatar the “best ever”.

The opening stages of the tournament brought some incredible shocks, with Saudi Arabia’s victory over Argentina being the first big surprise.

Japan also defeated Germany and Spain to top their pool, while Morocco beat Belgium and drew with Croatia to top their pool.

There was also drama in the final round of matches as qualification for the last 16 was outright on the line in some groups, and Infantino says there has never been a tournament to match that.

“I have indeed seen all the matches and said very simply and very clearly: this was the best group stage of a FIFA World Cup ever. So it looks very promising for the rest of the FIFA World Cup,” said Infantino.

“The matches were of great, great quality in beautiful stadiums – we already knew that. But also the crowd that attended was incredible. More than 51,000 on average.”

Infantino sparked controversy and insult in some circles with his bizarre “Today I feel gay” speech the day before the tournament started.

Throughout the match, there have been persistent reports of rainbow-colored items being seized by stadium security personnel, despite FIFA’s claims that it had received assurances from the Qatari government that this would not happen.

FIFA is still questioning the decision to host a final in a country where same-sex relationships are a criminal offence, and was criticized for threatening sports sanctions against countries for wearing the rainbow-colored OneLove bracelets.

Keen to highlight the positives, Infantino praised the results of some of the supposedly lesser countries as proof that football is starting to rise to a higher level, and the fact that every continent was represented in the last 16 in Qatar for the first time.

“There are no more small teams and no more big teams,” Infantino added.

“The level is very, very even. National teams from all continents will also advance to the knockout stage for the first time in history. This shows that football is becoming truly global.”

FIFA said cumulative attendance for the 48 group matches was 2.45 million, although some matches raised concerns about the number of empty seats being clearly visible.

Infantino added: “When it comes to stadium attendance, the stadiums are sold out, almost full at every match. The fan festivals, the different fan zones, are also very busy with people partying and enjoying themselves.”