FIFA launch new phone app that will analyse EVERY player’s performance at the Qatar World Cup

FIFA has launched their new phone application that will provide teams with personalized statistics and data at the Qatar World Cup.

Football’s governing body said on Friday that all players at the finals will be able to view their performance data on a purpose-built app, which will give footballers from all 32 teams access to analytics and information.

The app has been created following feedback from players through players’ association FIFPRO, and the data will be synchronized with video of the action to allow quick assessment of key moments.

While such data and metrics are widely available to players with top clubs and national sides who employ teams of analysts, the app will ensure teams with fewer resources also have access.

The app will make use of input from FIFA’s performance analysts, tracking data and physical performance metrics such as distance covered, sprints and positional heat maps.

Players will also be provided with match photographs to share on social media along with stats and data.

“This player-centric development is based on direct feedback from the players and is another great example of how FIFA is using technology to its best potential by improving the football experience for the most important players on the pitch,” said Johannes Holzmueller, FIFA Director of Football Technology and innovation.

Simon Colosimo, FIFPRO’s deputy general secretary, said players had asked for better access to their performance data.

“The FIFA Player app is a positive outcome that will enable personal data rights and provide a new resource for players at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar,” he said.

The Qatar World Cup kicks off on November 20 and will include a range of new technology

In addition to the new app, FIFA has also announced the introduction of semi-automatic offside calls that will be used throughout the tournament.

The system works by using 12 cameras around the stadium to track players and the ball during play, with artificial intelligence monitoring 12 points on players’ bodies using a skeleton player tracking system.

Officials will receive notifications on a wristwatch, although those who referee the game and make VAR calls still have the final say.