FIFA fines Croatia over fans’ abuse of Canadian goalkeeper

The punishment from world football’s governing body comes 48 hours before Croatia take on Brazil in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

FIFA has penalized World Cup quarter-finalists Croatia for insulting its supporters against the Canadian goalkeeper during the two countries’ group stage match in Qatar last month.

The governing body of the World Football Association said on Wednesday that its disciplinary committee has fined the Croatian Football Federation 50,000 Swiss francs ($53,000) over the conduct of the Adriatic country’s fans during the match on Nov. 27.

During the match at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Croatian supporters are said to have shouted insults at Milan Borjan, an ethnic Serb, who was born in Croatia but fled the country as a child.

He and his family left their hometown – located in an ethnically Serb region of Croatia – when it was taken by Croatian forces in a 1995 military operation that ended the Croatian War of Independence.

During and after the maneuver, dubbed “Operation Storm”, an estimated 200,000 ethnic Serbs fled the country, many on tractors.

A banner displayed by Croatian fans during their side’s 4–1 win was a tractor manufacturer John Deere flag with the company’s slogan changed to “Nothing runs like Borjan”.

FIFA said its charge against Croatia related to violations of Article 16 of its Disciplinary Code, namely the “use of words and objects to convey a message that is not appropriate for a sporting event”.

Croatia fans held up this flag at Canadian goalkeeper Milan Borjan. “Knin 95 – Nothing Runs Like Borjan.” Knin is Borjan’s hometown and the flag refers to the victory in the war against the Serbian separatists, which saw Borjan and most of Croatia’s Serbs driven from their homes. pic.twitter.com/sH9JW9pOPD — Sam Street (@samstreetwrites) November 27, 2022

There was no immediate response to the FIFA announcement from the Croatian or Canadian football boards, or from Borjan himself.

The governing body’s punishment came just 48 hours before Croatia takes on Brazil in the last eight on Friday. Canada was eliminated from the tournament in the group stage.

Serbia, Saudi Arabia also sanctioned

FIFA also fined the Football Association of Serbia on Wednesday 20,000 Swiss francs ($21,200) for a controversial flag depicting neighboring Kosovo hung in the team’s dressing room during their group stage match against Brazil on November 24.

It showed a map of Serbia showing the territory of the former province and the slogan “No Surrender”.

The Football Association of Kosovo had filed a complaint with FIFA about the flag hanging over the lockers of two Serbian players.

Toxic ethno-nationalism is once again on full display in Qatar – the Serbian team supported a flag with Kosovo as part of Serbia, while Croatian fans joked about Operation Storm in 1995 and called out the Canadian goalkeeper for his Serbian ethnic background. pic.twitter.com/kjGZplZhw3 — Aleksandar Brezar (@brezaleksandar) November 28, 2022

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade does not recognize the state of its former province. Most Western countries, including the United States, do.

In a third instance of disciplinary action, FIFA’s disciplinary committee fined the Saudi Arabian Football Association 30,000 Swiss francs ($32,000) for “team misconduct” after the Green Falcons accumulated six yellow cards during their group stage matches against Argentina and Mexico in November, November 22 and November 30, respectively.

Both Serbia and Saudi Arabia failed to qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup. There was no immediate response from either country’s football governing body to the fines imposed by FIFA.