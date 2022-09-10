FIFA considering hosting 2023 Club World Cup in the United States ahead of Abu Dhabi and China

While the global football calendar is undergoing a crunch with the World Cup being held in November and December, FIFA continues to find a home for its club version of the tournament.

Reports from Spanish outlet AS say the United States is now the frontrunner to host the tournament after previously considering two other sites.

FIFA reportedly wanted to organize the World Cup for clubs in Abu Dhabi or China, but agreements could not be made with either location.

As Champions League winners, Real Madrid would represent UEFA and bid farewell to the semi-finals. With them would be the winner of the upcoming Copa Libertadores final between Brazilian clubs Flamengo and Atletico Paranaense.

The Club World Cup has not been FIFA’s main focus, but the US could host this season

A Real Madrid-Barcelona match in Las Vegas this summer attracted more than 61,000 fans

In the second round, three teams would be introduced: CAF Champions League winners Wydad Casablance of Morocco, CONCACAF Champions League winners Seattle Sounders FC and the yet to be crowned AFC Champions League winner.

In previous editions of the tournament, the first round was played between an OFC Champions League winner and the title winner of the host nation’s national league competition. In this case, if the USA were chosen, the winner of the MLS Cup would face OFC winners Auckland City FC.

Seattle became the first United States team to ever win the CONCACAF Champions League, and regardless of a host venue, would be the first U.S. representative to the Club World Cup.

There is no indication that a city is named the preferred location.

Real Madrid hope to take home the trophy for the fifth time, while the club already holds the record for the most World Cup titles for clubs.

If they do, they will score the club’s first-ever six-fold, having already won the domestic treble in Spain, alongside the Champions League and UEFA Supercup.

Only two sides in history have won it sixfold. Real’s hated rivals Barcelona accomplished the feat in 2009 and their great European rivals Bayern Munich completed theirs in 2020.