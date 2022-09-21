FIFA 23 will feature Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond

Beloved fictional football manager Ted Lasso and AFC Richmond will feature in FIFA 23, with fans able to take control of the team from the Emmy-winning series.

The fictional team based in Greater London, UK, is the subject of the hit Emmy Award-winning Apple TV+ series in which Lasso, a college football coach from the United States, is hired as a Premier League manager.

Now the American coach will brush shoulders with genuine Premier League elite – at least in game form.

FIFA announced the arrival of Lasso and Co on Wednesday, revealing protagonist Jason Sudeikis’ beloved Lasso will be available as a selectable manager for AFC Richmond in career mode, as fans can play as their favorite mustachioed manager running the show for AFC Richmond or any other team of your choice.

Players can also create their own manager or select a licensed real-world manager to take control of AFC Richmond, or create a player and join the AFC Richmond squad in a league of their choice.

Fans will also be able to play as Richmond as part of the ‘Rest of The World’ league in Kick Off, Online Friendlies and Online Seasons with fan favorites Roy Kent, Jamie Tartt, Sam Obisanya and Dani Rojas all part of the Greyhounds. ‘ team.

Richmond’s iconic home ground, Nelson Road, modeled after and filmed at Crystal Palace’s Selhurst Park stadium, will also feature in the game.

Fans will be able to play with fan favorites Roy Kent (left), Jamie Tartt (centre), Sam Obisanya (right) and Dani Rojas (second right) as part of the Greyhounds’ squad

“I am truly fortunate and deeply grateful to have had many special moments in my career thus far, and I consider this experience to be among the best of them,” said Emmy Award winner Jason Sudeikis, who plays the beloved football coach.

“As long-time fans of EA SPORTS FIFA, it really is a dream come true for myself and the rest of the guys to have Ted Lasso and the entire AFC Richmond squad incorporated into the latest version of the game.

“Our cast and crew work incredibly hard on this show, and we’re flattered that it’s resonating with so many people. We look forward to our fans getting to play with, play as, and even play against their favorites AFC Richmond Grades.’

‘It’s so damn cool to be in FIFA. I’m not sure this will help kill the CGI rumors, but f*** it, it’s totally worth it, said Emmy Award winner Brett Goldstein, who plays AFC Richmond player Roy Kent.

‘I’m looking forward to beating my nephew in a game with me as Roy Kent and him as Jamie Tartt. He gets furious.’

The show’s Twitter account hinted at the cameo on Tuesday when it shared a photo of Sudeikis, who plays the manager, being digitally scanned.

The lead actor could be seen posing for the FIFA team face capture rig, which recreates a person’s likeness for the game. Players are usually scanned in the rig for each play and managers reportedly it will be this time too.

Along with the photo, the account wrote: ‘Watch out, Mario! You’re not the only pixelated man with a mustache who never knows where the tube takes him…’

Even more telling is the fact that EA Sport FIFA responded to the tweet with a simple side eye emoji.

It is unclear how Lasso and Co will appear in the game and if they will be available for online play.

It’s also not the first time the beloved character has appeared in a football video game.

Last year, the TV show appeared as a little easter egg in Football Manager 2022, when Lasso’s famous ‘Believe’ could be seen in the dressing room, changing color depending on the player’s chosen team.

Ted Lasso debuted in August 2020 and has won 11 Emmys across two seasons.

The series follows Lasso’s unprecedented transition from college football to managing the faltering football side.

During the first two seasons, Richmond have been relegated from the English top flight, only to earn immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

Ted Lasso is expected to return to Apple TV+ for a third season, but a release date is unknown.