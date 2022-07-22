FIFA 23 release date and what we know so far

US-based video game company Electronic Arts (EA) has announced that women’s soccer teams will be included in FIFA 23 for the very first time.

The gaming giant revealed the news at the launch of the globally popular football game, adding that the only two leagues making up their 2023 edition will be the English FA Women’s Super League and France’s Division 1 Féminine.

The two leagues in question are widely regarded as the best in Europe, but EA says there are plans to include more divisions in the future.

Chelsea is the current FA Women’s Super League champion and will be featured in FIFA 23

Chelsea star Sam Kerr has been chosen as the first woman to appear on the cover of the game

EA has also revealed another first as both a male and female player will appear on the cover of the game.

But they didn’t leave fans waiting for a big reveal when they confirmed that Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe would wear the cover alongside Chelsea Women’s Sam Kerr for the third year in a row.

FIFA 23 will also include both the 2022 Men’s World Cup in Qatar and the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Kerr and PSG duo Lieke Martens and Marie-Antoinette Katoko, as well as Lyon’s Wendie Renard, will all be available to players when the game hits stores in the fall.

As the popularity of women’s soccer continues to rise, EA revealed that they wanted to play their part in its growth.

Kylian Mbappe will also appear on the cover of the new FIFA for the third year in a row

Gamers can choose to play with female players, including Lyon captain Wendie Renard

“We are committed to building a fair experience and aiming to help women’s football grow,” said FIFA 23 producer, Matt Lafreniere.

FIFA 23 will be officially released worldwide on Friday, September 30, 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Stadia, PS4, and Xbox One.

Gamers who choose to pre-order FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition will receive early access and can start playing three days early on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

FIFA 23 will be the last FIFA-branded football title after EA announced in May that they would lose the license after a dispute over cost and exclusivity.

As a result, EA announced that it would move to a new brand called EA SPORTS FC in 2023.