FIFA 23 players find Ryan Reynolds Easter eggs in the commentary

Three months after launch FIFA23 fans notice that the commentary includes some funny easter eggs, courtesy of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny, the famous owners of Wrexham AFC.

Wrexham can be the third-oldest professional soccer team in the world, but in real life they compete in English football’s National League, which is five sports away from the top dogs in the Premier League.

Reynolds’ and McElhenney took over Wrexham from February 2021, making the club fodder for the 2022 docuseries Welcome to Wrexhamwhich premiered on FX in August. FIFA 22 (2021 game) including Wrexham AFC in his “Rest of World” menagerie as a nod to pop culture’s greater interest in the smaller side. Normally, EA Sports’ flagship football franchise does not include out-of-league clubs (i.e. not fully professional clubs).

FIFA23 brought the Dragons back – apparently along with some commentary in Reynolds and McElhenny’s booth. Over the holiday season, fans started to notice that if you match Wrexham with Liverpool (any mode, any location) you’ll get Ryan & Rob in the booth with a brace-popping, shadow-throwing intro. Take a look:

We can only assume no one noticed because either a) no one wanted to play Wales’ 1-star (65 attacking, 62 midfield, 62 defence) Wrexham against the 5-star (84-82-85) Merseyside Reds . Or, if they did, they buttoned through Derek Rae and Stewart Robson’s pre-game commentary to continue the batting.

Someone else commented this weekend that if Wrexham play Stockport County – a rival from Wrexham who are promoted to League Two of the EFL – R&R appear with this table setter:

We reached out to EA Sports to ask if fans could expect additional commentary Easter eggs from Rob McElhenny and Ryan Reynolds, but we haven’t heard back this afternoon. Stay tuned, kids. We doubt they got this chatty couple in the booth for just two lines.