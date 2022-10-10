WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


FIFA 23 Ones to Watch tracker, how the World Cup affects upgrades and how many wins are needed as Haaland named in Team of the Week and Sterling can receive England boost in Qatar

Sports
By Merry

FIFA 23 Ones to Watch player items are now available in Ultimate Team, with a host of new Premier League talent on display.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is, of course, the first player to see his rating rise after his stunning start to the season.

EA Sports

FIFA 23 OTW players are now available in Ultimate Team

But Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus, Liverpool star Darwin Nunez and Tottenham’s Richarlison are all hoping to follow suit by upgrading.

If you couldn’t guess by now, OTW players are dynamic cards that celebrate players transferred during the summer transfer window.

Ones To Watch player items are boosted when the player himself, for example, Haaland, receives a Team of the Week or Man of the Match item in Ultimate Team.

Starting September 30, they will also be eligible for a one-time upgrade if their team wins three of their next eight national league matches.

In addition, they will get another plus-one overall if their national team wins matches at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The actual OTW players themselves do not need to appear in the club or country games to count towards the upgrade

Most read in Football

action

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Aston Villa LIVE: Forest off bottom despite Young screamer

blow

Diaz out until after World Cup as Liverpool sweat over Alexander-Arnold’s condition

BIG NAME

Spurs in talks with Google over Tottenham Hotspur Stadium naming rights deal

IN BOLD

Henderson incident ‘a sign’ things are not going well for ‘pedestrian’ Liverpool under Klopp

SHOCK

Souness says it’s disturbing that a gay male player isn’t coming out at the highest level

answer

Jordan gives funny response to Newcastle fans banner with infamous takeover quote


20 players have been honored after their summer transfers

EA Sports

20 players have been honored after their summer transfers

Erling Haaland – 2/8 (No World Cup boost)

  • Manchester City 6-3 Man United (TOTW 3)
  • Manchester City 4-0 Southampton
  • Liverpool vs Man City
  • Arsenal vs Manchester City
  • Man City vs Brighton
  • Leicester vs Man City
  • Man City vs Fulham
  • Man City vs Brentford

Haaland has already scored 20 goals in all competitions for Man City

Getty

Haaland has already scored 20 goals in all competitions for Man City

Raheem Sterling – 2/8

  • Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea
  • Chelsea 3-0 Wolves
  • Aston Villa vs Chelsea
  • Brentford vs Chelsea
  • Chelsea vs Man United
  • Brighton vs Chelsea
  • Chelsea vs Arsenal
  • Newcastle vs Chelsea

Sterling has thrived since arriving at Stamford Bridge

Getty

Sterling has thrived since arriving at Stamford Bridge

Darwin Nunez – 0/8

  • Liverpool 3-3 Brighton
  • Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool
  • Liverpool vs Man City
  • Liverpool vs West Ham
  • Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool
  • Liverpool vs Leeds
  • Tottenham vs Liverpool
  • Liverpool vs Southampton

Nunez scored his first goal since Liverpool's draw at Fulham

Getty

Nunez scored his first goal since Liverpool’s draw at Fulham

Gabriel Jesus – 2/8

  • Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham
  • Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool
  • Leeds vs Arsenal
  • Arsenal vs Manchester City
  • Southampton vs Arsenal
  • Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
  • Chelsea vs Arsenal
  • Wolves vs Arsenal

Jesus is in incredible shape

Getty

Jesus is in incredible shape

Richarlison – 1/8

  • Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham
  • Brighton 0-1 Tottenham
  • Tottenham vs Everton
  • Man United vs Tottenham
  • Tottenham vs Newcastle
  • Bournemouth – Tottenham
  • Tottenham vs Liverpool
  • Tottenham vs Leeds

Richarlison has made a strong start at Tottenham

Getty

Richarlison has made a strong start at Tottenham

Anthony – 1/8

  • Manchester City 6-3 Man United
  • Everton 1-2 Man United
  • Manchester United vs Newcastle
  • Man United vs Tottenham
  • Chelsea vs Man United
  • Man United vs West Ham
  • Aston Villa vs Man United
  • Fulham vs Man United

Antony cost Man United £82 million from Ajax

Getty

Antony cost Man United £82 million from Ajax

Tyler Adams – 0/8

  • Leeds 0-0 Aston Villa
  • Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds
  • Leeds vs Arsenal
  • Leicester vs Leeds
  • Leeds vs Fulham
  • Liverpool vs Leeds
  • Leeds vs Bournemouth
  • Tottenham vs Leeds

Robert Lewandowski – 2/8

  • Majorca 0-1 Barcelona
  • Barcelona 1-0 Celta Vigo
  • Real Madrid vs Barcelona
  • Barcelona vs Villarreal
  • Barcelona vs A. Bilbao
  • Valencia vs Barcelona
  • Barcelona vs Almeria
  • Osasuna vs Barcelona

Lewandowski has made a stunning start in Spain

Getty

Lewandowski has made a stunning start in Spain

Franck Kessie – 2/8 (No World Cup boost)

  • Majorca 0-1 Barcelona
  • Barcelona 1-0 Celta Vigo
  • Real Madrid vs Barcelona
  • Barcelona vs Villarreal
  • Barcelona vs A. Bilbao
  • Valencia vs Barcelona
  • Barcelona vs Almeria
  • Osasuna vs Barcelona

Antonio Rudiger – 1/8

  • Real Madrid 1-1 Osasuna
  • Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid
  • Real Madrid vs Barcelona
  • Elx vs Real Madrid
  • Real Madrid vs Seville
  • Real Madrid vs Gerona
  • Real Vallecano vs Real Madrid
  • Real Madrid vs Cadiz

Aurelien Tchouameni – 1/8

  • Real Madrid 1-1 Osasuna
  • Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid
  • Real Madrid vs Barcelona
  • Elx vs Real Madrid
  • Real Madrid vs Seville
  • Real Madrid vs Gerona
  • Real Vallecano vs Real Madrid
  • Real Madrid vs Cadiz

Rudiger (L) and Tchouameni both arrived in Madrid this summer

Getty

Rudiger (L) and Tchouameni both arrived in Madrid this summer

Matthijs de Ligt – 1/8

  • Bayern Munich 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen
  • Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich
  • Bayern Munich – Freiburg
  • Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich
  • Bayern Munich – Mainz
  • Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich
  • Bayern Munich – Werder Bremen
  • Schalke vs Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane – 1/8″

  • Bayern Munich 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen
  • Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich
  • Bayern Munich – Freiburg
  • Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich
  • Bayern Munich – Mainz
  • Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich
  • Bayern Munich – Werder Bremen
  • Schalke vs Bayern Munich

Mane exchanged Liverpool for Bayern Munich

Getty

Mane exchanged Liverpool for Bayern Munich

Nico Schlotterbeck – 0/8

  • Cologne 3-2 Borussia Dortmund
  • Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich
  • Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund
  • Borussia Dortmund-Stuttgart
  • Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund
  • Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum
  • Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund
  • Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund

Angel di Mary – 1/8

  • Juventus 3-0 Bologna
  • AC Milan 2-0 Juventus
  • Turin vs Juventus
  • Juventus vs Empoli
  • Lecce vs Juventus
  • Juventus vs Inter Milan
  • Verona vs Juventus
  • Juventus vs Lazio

Paulo Dybala – 2/8

  • Inter Milan 1-2 Roma
  • Roma 2-1 Lecce
  • Sampdoria vs Roma
  • Roma vs Napoli
  • Verona vs Rome
  • Roma vs Lazio
  • Sassuolo vs Roma
  • Roma vs Turin

Besides Kane, Abraham learns a lot from Roma teammate Dybala

Getty

Besides Kane, Abraham learns a lot from Roma teammate Dybala

Sergino Dest – 2/8

  • Empoli 1-3 AC Milan
  • AC Milan 2-0 Juventus
  • Verona vs AC Milan
  • AC Milan vs Monza
  • Turin vs AC Milan
  • AC Milan vs Spezia
  • Cremonese vs AC Milan
  • AC Milan vs Fiorentina

Renato Sanches – 1/8

  • PSG 2-1 Fun
  • Reims 0-0 PSG
  • PSG vs Marseille
  • Ajaccio vs PSG
  • PSG vs Troyes
  • Lorient vs PSG
  • PSG against Auxerre
  • PSG vs Strasbourg

Renato Sanches now plays in a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain side

Getty

Renato Sanches now plays in a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain side

Corentin Tolisso – 0/8

  • Lens 1-0 Lyon
  • Lyon 1-1 Toulouse
  • Rennes vs Lyon
  • Montpellier vs Lyon
  • Lyon vs Lille
  • Marseille vs Lyon
  • Lyon vs Nice
  • Brest vs Lyon

Steven Bergwijn – 1/8

  • Ajax 1-1 Go Ahead Eagles
  • Volemdam 2-4 Ajax
  • Ajax vs Excelsior
  • RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax
  • Ajax vs Vitesse Arnhem
  • Ajax vs PSV
  • FC Emmen vs Ajax
  • Nijmegen vs Ajax

OFFER OF THE DAY

Bet365: Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets* – CLAIM HERE

Open account offer. Bet £10 and get £50 in free bets for new customers at bet365. Minimum Deposit Requirement. Free Bets are paid out as Bet Credits and are available for use in the settlement of qualifying bets. Minimum odds, wagering and payment method exclusions apply. Returns do not include stakes with betting credits. Time limits and terms and conditions apply 18+ Begambleaware.org

!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’

fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More