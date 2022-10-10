FIFA 23 Ones to Watch tracker, how the World Cup affects upgrades and how many wins are needed as Haaland named in Team of the Week and Sterling can receive England boost in Qatar

FIFA 23 Ones to Watch player items are now available in Ultimate Team, with a host of new Premier League talent on display.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is, of course, the first player to see his rating rise after his stunning start to the season.

EA Sports FIFA 23 OTW players are now available in Ultimate Team

But Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus, Liverpool star Darwin Nunez and Tottenham’s Richarlison are all hoping to follow suit by upgrading.

If you couldn’t guess by now, OTW players are dynamic cards that celebrate players transferred during the summer transfer window.

Ones To Watch player items are boosted when the player himself, for example, Haaland, receives a Team of the Week or Man of the Match item in Ultimate Team.

Starting September 30, they will also be eligible for a one-time upgrade if their team wins three of their next eight national league matches.

In addition, they will get another plus-one overall if their national team wins matches at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The actual OTW players themselves do not need to appear in the club or country games to count towards the upgrade

EA Sports 20 players have been honored after their summer transfers

Erling Haaland – 2/8 (No World Cup boost)

Manchester City 6-3 Man United (TOTW 3)

Manchester City 4-0 Southampton

Liverpool vs Man City

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Man City vs Brighton

Leicester vs Man City

Man City vs Fulham

Man City vs Brentford Getty Haaland has already scored 20 goals in all competitions for Man City Raheem Sterling – 2/8 Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea

Chelsea 3-0 Wolves

Aston Villa vs Chelsea

Brentford vs Chelsea

Chelsea vs Man United

Brighton vs Chelsea

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Newcastle vs Chelsea Getty Sterling has thrived since arriving at Stamford Bridge Darwin Nunez – 0/8 Liverpool 3-3 Brighton

Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool

Liverpool vs Man City

Liverpool vs West Ham

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool

Liverpool vs Leeds

Tottenham vs Liverpool

Liverpool vs Southampton Getty Nunez scored his first goal since Liverpool’s draw at Fulham Gabriel Jesus – 2/8 Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham

Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool

Leeds vs Arsenal

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Southampton vs Arsenal

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Chelsea vs Arsenal

Wolves vs Arsenal Getty Jesus is in incredible shape Richarlison – 1/8 Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham

Brighton 0-1 Tottenham

Tottenham vs Everton

Man United vs Tottenham

Tottenham vs Newcastle

Bournemouth – Tottenham

Tottenham vs Liverpool

Tottenham vs Leeds Getty Richarlison has made a strong start at Tottenham Anthony – 1/8 Manchester City 6-3 Man United

Everton 1-2 Man United

Manchester United vs Newcastle

Man United vs Tottenham

Chelsea vs Man United

Man United vs West Ham

Aston Villa vs Man United

Fulham vs Man United Getty Antony cost Man United £82 million from Ajax Tyler Adams – 0/8 Leeds 0-0 Aston Villa

Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds

Leeds vs Arsenal

Leicester vs Leeds

Leeds vs Fulham

Liverpool vs Leeds

Leeds vs Bournemouth

Tottenham vs Leeds Robert Lewandowski – 2/8 Majorca 0-1 Barcelona

Barcelona 1-0 Celta Vigo

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Barcelona vs Villarreal

Barcelona vs A. Bilbao

Valencia vs Barcelona

Barcelona vs Almeria

Osasuna vs Barcelona Getty Lewandowski has made a stunning start in Spain

Franck Kessie – 2/8 (No World Cup boost)

Majorca 0-1 Barcelona

Barcelona 1-0 Celta Vigo

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Barcelona vs Villarreal

Barcelona vs A. Bilbao

Valencia vs Barcelona

Barcelona vs Almeria

Osasuna vs Barcelona

Antonio Rudiger – 1/8

Real Madrid 1-1 Osasuna

Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Elx vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid vs Seville

Real Madrid vs Gerona

Real Vallecano vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid vs Cadiz

Aurelien Tchouameni – 1/8

Real Madrid 1-1 Osasuna

Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid

Real Madrid vs Barcelona

Elx vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid vs Seville

Real Madrid vs Gerona

Real Vallecano vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid vs Cadiz

Getty Rudiger (L) and Tchouameni both arrived in Madrid this summer

Matthijs de Ligt – 1/8

Bayern Munich 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich – Freiburg

Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich – Mainz

Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich – Werder Bremen

Schalke vs Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane – 1/8″

Bayern Munich 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich – Freiburg

Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich – Mainz

Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich – Werder Bremen

Schalke vs Bayern Munich

Getty Mane exchanged Liverpool for Bayern Munich

Nico Schlotterbeck – 0/8

Cologne 3-2 Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich

Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund-Stuttgart

Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum

Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund

Angel di Mary – 1/8

Juventus 3-0 Bologna

AC Milan 2-0 Juventus

Turin vs Juventus

Juventus vs Empoli

Lecce vs Juventus

Juventus vs Inter Milan

Verona vs Juventus

Juventus vs Lazio

Paulo Dybala – 2/8

Inter Milan 1-2 Roma

Roma 2-1 Lecce

Sampdoria vs Roma

Roma vs Napoli

Verona vs Rome

Roma vs Lazio

Sassuolo vs Roma

Roma vs Turin

Getty Besides Kane, Abraham learns a lot from Roma teammate Dybala

Sergino Dest – 2/8

Empoli 1-3 AC Milan

AC Milan 2-0 Juventus

Verona vs AC Milan

AC Milan vs Monza

Turin vs AC Milan

AC Milan vs Spezia

Cremonese vs AC Milan

AC Milan vs Fiorentina

Renato Sanches – 1/8

PSG 2-1 Fun

Reims 0-0 PSG

PSG vs Marseille

Ajaccio vs PSG

PSG vs Troyes

Lorient vs PSG

PSG against Auxerre

PSG vs Strasbourg

Getty Renato Sanches now plays in a star-studded Paris Saint-Germain side

Corentin Tolisso – 0/8

Lens 1-0 Lyon

Lyon 1-1 Toulouse

Rennes vs Lyon

Montpellier vs Lyon

Lyon vs Lille

Marseille vs Lyon

Lyon vs Nice

Brest vs Lyon

Steven Bergwijn – 1/8

Ajax 1-1 Go Ahead Eagles

Volemdam 2-4 Ajax

Ajax vs Excelsior

RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax

Ajax vs Vitesse Arnhem

Ajax vs PSV

FC Emmen vs Ajax

Nijmegen vs Ajax