FIFA 23 Ones to Watch tracker, how the World Cup affects upgrades and how many wins are needed as Haaland named in Team of the Week and Sterling can receive England boost in Qatar
FIFA 23 Ones to Watch player items are now available in Ultimate Team, with a host of new Premier League talent on display.
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland is, of course, the first player to see his rating rise after his stunning start to the season.
But Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus, Liverpool star Darwin Nunez and Tottenham’s Richarlison are all hoping to follow suit by upgrading.
If you couldn’t guess by now, OTW players are dynamic cards that celebrate players transferred during the summer transfer window.
Ones To Watch player items are boosted when the player himself, for example, Haaland, receives a Team of the Week or Man of the Match item in Ultimate Team.
Starting September 30, they will also be eligible for a one-time upgrade if their team wins three of their next eight national league matches.
In addition, they will get another plus-one overall if their national team wins matches at the World Cup in Qatar later this year.
The actual OTW players themselves do not need to appear in the club or country games to count towards the upgrade
Erling Haaland – 2/8 (No World Cup boost)
- Manchester City 6-3 Man United (TOTW 3)
- Manchester City 4-0 Southampton
- Liverpool vs Man City
- Arsenal vs Manchester City
- Man City vs Brighton
- Leicester vs Man City
- Man City vs Fulham
- Man City vs Brentford
Raheem Sterling – 2/8
- Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea
- Chelsea 3-0 Wolves
- Aston Villa vs Chelsea
- Brentford vs Chelsea
- Chelsea vs Man United
- Brighton vs Chelsea
- Chelsea vs Arsenal
- Newcastle vs Chelsea
Darwin Nunez – 0/8
- Liverpool 3-3 Brighton
- Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool
- Liverpool vs Man City
- Liverpool vs West Ham
- Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool
- Liverpool vs Leeds
- Tottenham vs Liverpool
- Liverpool vs Southampton
Gabriel Jesus – 2/8
- Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham
- Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool
- Leeds vs Arsenal
- Arsenal vs Manchester City
- Southampton vs Arsenal
- Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
- Chelsea vs Arsenal
- Wolves vs Arsenal
Richarlison – 1/8
- Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham
- Brighton 0-1 Tottenham
- Tottenham vs Everton
- Man United vs Tottenham
- Tottenham vs Newcastle
- Bournemouth – Tottenham
- Tottenham vs Liverpool
- Tottenham vs Leeds
Anthony – 1/8
- Manchester City 6-3 Man United
- Everton 1-2 Man United
- Manchester United vs Newcastle
- Man United vs Tottenham
- Chelsea vs Man United
- Man United vs West Ham
- Aston Villa vs Man United
- Fulham vs Man United
Tyler Adams – 0/8
- Leeds 0-0 Aston Villa
- Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds
- Leeds vs Arsenal
- Leicester vs Leeds
- Leeds vs Fulham
- Liverpool vs Leeds
- Leeds vs Bournemouth
- Tottenham vs Leeds
Robert Lewandowski – 2/8
- Majorca 0-1 Barcelona
- Barcelona 1-0 Celta Vigo
- Real Madrid vs Barcelona
- Barcelona vs Villarreal
- Barcelona vs A. Bilbao
- Valencia vs Barcelona
- Barcelona vs Almeria
- Osasuna vs Barcelona
Franck Kessie – 2/8 (No World Cup boost)
- Majorca 0-1 Barcelona
- Barcelona 1-0 Celta Vigo
- Real Madrid vs Barcelona
- Barcelona vs Villarreal
- Barcelona vs A. Bilbao
- Valencia vs Barcelona
- Barcelona vs Almeria
- Osasuna vs Barcelona
Antonio Rudiger – 1/8
- Real Madrid 1-1 Osasuna
- Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid
- Real Madrid vs Barcelona
- Elx vs Real Madrid
- Real Madrid vs Seville
- Real Madrid vs Gerona
- Real Vallecano vs Real Madrid
- Real Madrid vs Cadiz
Aurelien Tchouameni – 1/8
- Real Madrid 1-1 Osasuna
- Getafe 0-1 Real Madrid
- Real Madrid vs Barcelona
- Elx vs Real Madrid
- Real Madrid vs Seville
- Real Madrid vs Gerona
- Real Vallecano vs Real Madrid
- Real Madrid vs Cadiz
Matthijs de Ligt – 1/8
- Bayern Munich 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen
- Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich
- Bayern Munich – Freiburg
- Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich
- Bayern Munich – Mainz
- Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich
- Bayern Munich – Werder Bremen
- Schalke vs Bayern Munich
Sadio Mane – 1/8″
- Bayern Munich 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen
- Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich
- Bayern Munich – Freiburg
- Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich
- Bayern Munich – Mainz
- Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich
- Bayern Munich – Werder Bremen
- Schalke vs Bayern Munich
Nico Schlotterbeck – 0/8
- Cologne 3-2 Borussia Dortmund
- Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich
- Union Berlin vs Borussia Dortmund
- Borussia Dortmund-Stuttgart
- Frankfurt vs Borussia Dortmund
- Borussia Dortmund vs Bochum
- Wolfsburg vs Borussia Dortmund
- Borussia Monchengladbach vs Borussia Dortmund
Angel di Mary – 1/8
- Juventus 3-0 Bologna
- AC Milan 2-0 Juventus
- Turin vs Juventus
- Juventus vs Empoli
- Lecce vs Juventus
- Juventus vs Inter Milan
- Verona vs Juventus
- Juventus vs Lazio
Paulo Dybala – 2/8
- Inter Milan 1-2 Roma
- Roma 2-1 Lecce
- Sampdoria vs Roma
- Roma vs Napoli
- Verona vs Rome
- Roma vs Lazio
- Sassuolo vs Roma
- Roma vs Turin
Sergino Dest – 2/8
- Empoli 1-3 AC Milan
- AC Milan 2-0 Juventus
- Verona vs AC Milan
- AC Milan vs Monza
- Turin vs AC Milan
- AC Milan vs Spezia
- Cremonese vs AC Milan
- AC Milan vs Fiorentina
Renato Sanches – 1/8
- PSG 2-1 Fun
- Reims 0-0 PSG
- PSG vs Marseille
- Ajaccio vs PSG
- PSG vs Troyes
- Lorient vs PSG
- PSG against Auxerre
- PSG vs Strasbourg
Corentin Tolisso – 0/8
- Lens 1-0 Lyon
- Lyon 1-1 Toulouse
- Rennes vs Lyon
- Montpellier vs Lyon
- Lyon vs Lille
- Marseille vs Lyon
- Lyon vs Nice
- Brest vs Lyon
Steven Bergwijn – 1/8
- Ajax 1-1 Go Ahead Eagles
- Volemdam 2-4 Ajax
- Ajax vs Excelsior
- RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax
- Ajax vs Vitesse Arnhem
- Ajax vs PSV
- FC Emmen vs Ajax
- Nijmegen vs Ajax
