Fiery moment Dan Andrews loses it at ABC Melbourne star Virginia Trioli

Daniel Andrews has unleashed on one of ABC’s biggest stars during a fiery interview.

On Friday, the Victorian premier appeared on breakfast host Virginia Trioli’s ABC Radio Melbourne program for the first time in almost a year to update listeners on the state’s developing flood situation.

Mr. Andrews only agreed to the live studio interview on the condition that the chat be focused solely on the floods.

But Trioli broke that promise towards the end of the interview and caught Mr Andrews off guard.

ABC Radio Melbourne Virginia Trioli (pictured) sparked a war of words with the Victorian premier during a live studio interview on Friday

After ten minutes of discussing the crisis, Trioli wanted an on-air assurance that Mr Andrews would be back for another interview before the November 26 election.

“Look, Prime Minister, you’ve asked not to be asked about politics or policy today, you say, out of respect for those dealing with the floods,” Trioli said.

“But it’s been, I just checked, almost a year to the day that you were last in this studio or on this show for an interview. Can you give an assurance to the listeners that you’ll be back here for a proper , in-depth interview within a few weeks?’

A visibly surprised premier refused to give any guarantees.

“Oh, well, I can’t give you a time, Virginia,” he replied.

‘But I’m always happy to sit with you. I wish we spoke under very favorable circumstances.’

Trioli interrupted: “You can (give me a time) if you want.”

Friday was the first time Daniel Andrews (pictured) appeared on Trioli’s radio show in almost a year

The remark sparked a war of words.

“Well, I could, but it might not matter much because I might have flood problems to deal with, or something else to take care of,” replied Mr Andrews.

“But I’m always happy to talk to you, you know that.”

Trioli said they are continuing to request to speak to him and urged Mr Andrews to try to close the questioning.

“Today is not a day for politics,” he said.

But Trioli kept pressing: ‘But you’ll be back soon?’

‘Yes, I’m more than happy to,’ replied the Prime Minister, before quickly changing the subject back to flooding.

Virginia Trioli’s request for a “proper, in-depth” interview with the Prime Minister before the election did not go down well

Trioli was among the high-profile names slamming the prime minister and his government after it was recently revealed that “failures” in the state’s triple-zero service led to the deaths of 33 people in the eight months to May this year.

She started her radio show demanding why the government released the report two days earlier on a Saturday.

“The government is not available to speak to this damning report on the show today after releasing it to the public when very few people would have paid attention,” she said.

“So where is the control and accountability in the state of Victoria these days?”

Trioli is not the only broadcaster to have a frosty relationship with the Victorian premier.

Andrews also has a long-running feud with rival Melbourne broadcaster Neil Mitchell and has not appeared on his 3AW radio show for five years.

That feud will not end any time soon after Mitchell slammed the premier at the weekend in his latest piece in the Sunday Age, describing Victoria’s pandemic response as the ‘elephant in the room’ this election.