Fiery Football boss Neil Warnock writes poem to mark retirement

Football boss Neil Warnock has been known to turn the sky blue when his teams fail to meet the standards he requires or referees fail to play ball with his views.

But the veteran manager has shown a softer side when he retired – writing a poem about his life in the game.

The ex-manager of Sheffield United, QPR and Cardiff City and Middlesbrough – who stepped down last year – has put together a 1000-word ballad about what football has meant to him over the past 50 years.

Neil Warnock has written a poem looking back on his long 50-year career in football

The 1000-word ballad is called ‘retirement memories’ and is a reminder of his playing and management career

Far from his usual expletive-laden locker room diatribes, the 73-year-old gushed about his experience as a football manager over the years, titled the piece ‘Retirement Memories’.

He begins the poem: ‘I have stopped playing football for a while.

“Some of the teams I led have been criticized for my style.

“But I’ve always wanted my teams to excite and get the fans going, and most of the football that’s played is fast-paced and fluid.

“I ran some great clubs and had some great times, writing quite a few poems along the way, most of them rhyming well.

‘Marmite, just one of the names I’m called, Colin too, I can’t think why,

“I’ve also had a few fights with umpires, and yes, it really makes me sigh.”

Warnock begins the poem with the line: ‘I’ve stopped playing football for a while now’

Reflecting on his eventful career, he continues: ‘I started non-league at Gainsborough, Burton and Scarborough, all excellent clubs

“When I think back to the beginning, not even sure if we had subs!

Notts County followed with two nice promotions at trot

‘Both in the play-offs at Wembley, boy were we hot!

Warnock enjoyed a great career in management before deciding to retire at age 73

‘Chelsea rejected to remain loyal and rewarded with dismissal six months later’

“So I then went to Torquay for 16 games to get my career back on track.

‘To Huddersfield and took them to Wembley – for the first time in years’

“When we went through the play-offs at Wembley again, there were definitely some tears.”

He holds the record for the most promotions in English football – eight – and has managed 16 different clubs from the Premier League to non-league in a career starting in 1967 as a player for Chesterfield.

Warnock recites the poem while drinking a glass of red wine with a cheeky smile on his face, looking back on his past.

The eight-minute video begins by highlighting Neil’s greatest achievements, including coaching eight different clubs, half of the clubs he led, to promotion and overseeing 1,603 games.

Warnock will be touring the UK from September 6 to talk about his record-breaking career.

