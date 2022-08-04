Fiery five-vehicle collision at LA intersection kills six people – including infant and unborn child
- Six people were killed in a crash in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon
- Four adults, a baby and an unborn child are believed to have died in the crash at 1:40 p.m. Thursday
- A driver of a Mercedes coupe ran a red light and collided with oncoming traffic, hitting several vehicles
- Three of the vehicles caught fire after the crash and their burnt-out hulls were left in the forecourt of a gas station
Six people, including a baby, a pregnant woman and her unborn child, have been killed in Los Angeles after a car ran a red light and collided with oncoming traffic.
California Highway Patrol told ABC 7 that a Mercedes coupe ignored the red light and hit several vehicles.
The vehicles collided with a gas station at the intersection around 1:40 p.m. Thursday, injuring seven more.
Three of the vehicles caught fire after the accident.
The accident happened at the corner of South La Brea Avenue and Slauson Avenue.
Police were called to a car accident at 1:40 p.m. Thursday in the Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles
A video shared on social media showed the vehicles on fire.
Photos showed the burnt-out hulls of the vehicles.
Two of the burned cars came to a stop under a gas station sign.
Another turned out to have rolled on his roof at the entrance to the gas station.
“Those two there exploded, just fire everywhere,” a witness said NBC 4.