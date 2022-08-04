WhatsNew2Day
Fiery five-vehicle collision at LA intersection kills six people – including infant and unborn child

California
BREAKING: Fiery five-vehicle collision at Los Angeles intersection kills six — including baby and unborn child — and injures seven after driver runs a red light

  • Six people were killed in a crash in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon
  • Four adults, a baby and an unborn child are believed to have died in the crash at 1:40 p.m. Thursday
  • A driver of a Mercedes coupe ran a red light and collided with oncoming traffic, hitting several vehicles
  • Three of the vehicles caught fire after the crash and their burnt-out hulls were left in the forecourt of a gas station

By Harriet Alexander For Dailymail.com

Six people, including a baby, a pregnant woman and her unborn child, have been killed in Los Angeles after a car ran a red light and collided with oncoming traffic.

California Highway Patrol told ABC 7 that a Mercedes coupe ignored the red light and hit several vehicles.

The vehicles collided with a gas station at the intersection around 1:40 p.m. Thursday, injuring seven more.

Three of the vehicles caught fire after the accident.

The accident happened at the corner of South La Brea Avenue and Slauson Avenue.

Police were called to a car accident at 1:40 p.m. Thursday in the Windsor Hills area of ​​Los Angeles

A video shared on social media showed the vehicles on fire.

Photos showed the burnt-out hulls of the vehicles.

Two of the burned cars came to a stop under a gas station sign.

Another turned out to have rolled on his roof at the entrance to the gas station.

“Those two there exploded, just fire everywhere,” a witness said NBC 4.

