Fiery five-vehicle collision at LA intersection kills six people – including infant and unborn child

Six people, including a baby, a pregnant woman and her unborn child, have been killed in Los Angeles after a car ran a red light and collided with oncoming traffic.

California Highway Patrol told ABC 7 that a Mercedes coupe ignored the red light and hit several vehicles.

The vehicles collided with a gas station at the intersection around 1:40 p.m. Thursday, injuring seven more.

Three of the vehicles caught fire after the accident.

The accident happened at the corner of South La Brea Avenue and Slauson Avenue.

Police were called to a car accident at 1:40 p.m. Thursday in the Windsor Hills area of ​​Los Angeles

A video shared on social media showed the vehicles on fire.

Photos showed the burnt-out hulls of the vehicles.

Two of the burned cars came to a stop under a gas station sign.

Another turned out to have rolled on his roof at the entrance to the gas station.

“Those two there exploded, just fire everywhere,” a witness said NBC 4.