Fierce recovery speed and lethal leaping ability… £55m Kounde should slot in seamlessly at Chelsea

When Jules Kunde signed for Sevilla from Bordeaux in 2019, the biggest doubts about him were that he was an attacking player trapped in the body of a defender. Over the next three years, those concerns dissipated – he could, of course, play as a classy midfielder, but his defensive qualities were beyond question.

In his first season, Sevilla had the third best defensive record in La Liga. In his second campaign, they repeated that feat. And last season, despite finishing fourth, Sevilla had the best defensive record in the division. Much of that was thanks to Koude.

He rarely makes a mistake, but when he does, he has the pace to recover. His speed also means that defenses with him at heart could play a high line.

It’s no wonder Barcelona wanted to sign him. If Xavi is going to park his defense on the halfway line next season, then there is no one better suited than the 23-year-old French international.

The concern in England could be that with more air threats to cope with week after week, Koude is too small. That forgets that he jumps as high as any bigger defender.

Gus Poyet had the same doubts when he arrived in Bordeaux in the second half of the 2017-18 season and saw the young defender in the reserves.

“He made his debut a week before I arrived,” Poyet . said Sports post.

“When you meet Jules and you know he’s a central defender, your first reaction is, oh, he’s no taller than six feet. But then you see him train and you see him jump and you see him compete and you say: it’s no problem.

“I don’t want to compare him to anyone because he’s still young, but we can go to the… [Fabio] Cannavaro and [Roberto] Ayala examples. The kind of defender who looks small but wins every ball in the air.”

The fact that Koude seems to prefer a transfer to Barcelona over Chelsea may be the only flaw in his perfect profile, but his preference for not having to change countries may be understandable and Koude’s professional approach is just as impeccable as his defense.

Once he starts working with Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel, he will be out to get all the know-how from his new manager.

“He constantly wanted to get better. He wasn’t afraid to ask me one on one questions. Or even ask me to come by alone in the afternoon,” Poyet recalls.

As for his attacking abilities, despite showing his defensive prowess at Sevilla, he has not curtailed his ability to join or even lead the attacks.

Sevilla tend to play with a back-four, but both fullbacks – Jesus Navas on the right and Marcos Acuna on the left – push on to provide the width and send the wingers rushing in.

But last season there were times when Navas was suppressed by the opposition and so Kunde became the defender who came out from behind and made the extra man on the attack.

There were also phases of the season where Navas was unavailable due to injury and Kounde was always an option to fill in as a right-back. He played there for France.

That centre-back/right-back profile makes him the perfect replacement for Cesar Azpilicueta in terms of covered positions.

Chelsea have already secured the signing of Napoli and Senegal central defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The 32-year-old Spaniard excelled in his hybrid defensive role at Stamford Bridge, which was first excavated by Antonio Conte during Chelsea’s 2016-17 title-winning season.

Sharing a similar height to Koude at 5ft 10in, Azpilicueta brought a different dynamism to the Chelsea back three, defensively minded and agile enough to maintain form at center half but cover the right-back and allow the marauding fullback to kick On.

But the veteran has seen his playing time run out in recent seasons, his 36 starts in 2019-20 falling to 24 in both of the last two campaigns.

Tuchel preferred an undersized and mobile third centre-back alongside Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger, even experimenting with Reece James in the back three while Azpilicueta was unavailable or needed a rest.

England’s assist-hungry attacking fullback will no doubt thrive on the Frenchman’s arrival at Stamford Bridge, who is no longer held back – quite literally – in the Blues’ rear.

Kounde’s all-round talent as a footballer means he could also play in a three, which Tuchel may prefer next season. That would give him the chance to push through with the ball at his feet, as Rudiger liked to do on the left wing.

Even if James was ruled out by injury from time to time, Koude could easily reprise the role he has for his country, covering as a right-back.

They will miss him at Sevilla. He is an unassuming professional who got along with all of his teammates and was able to be a leader when needed while also stepping away from the club’s veterans.

Chelsea get a player who at one point piqued Pep Guardiola’s interest, although City ended up going for Ruben Dias. He is a player that Xavi is desperately looking forward to building a new defense of Barcelona.

Ultimately, Barcelona’s elaborate installment swap scheme has left Sevilla much happier sending him to England. That is, unless the Catalan club is able to make up for their belated attempt to raise money with a new rights sale and counter the Blues bid with an improved offer.

If not, Sevilla will be happy not to have to meet him in La Liga next season. They broke their transfer record to buy him, but he has been worth every euro the club’s sporting director Monchi decided to spend on him.