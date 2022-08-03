Fidough is the newest, cutest, and least gluten-free pokémon

Whenever a new Pokémon game is revealed, there is a brief but wonderful moment when the fanbase gathers to collectively fixate on one Pokémon in particular. They are enamored with the cuteness or craziness of the ‘mon’, professing all kinds of love and affection up to and including a life covenant. In front of Sword and Shield, that pokemon was Yamper, the corgi ‘mon. Now for Scarlet and purpleit’s Fidough.

Humans are wonderfully simple creatures. We love bread and we love dogs. Everything about Fidough was surgically created by The Pokémon Company to exploit humanity’s love for carbs and canines. Even the name, Fidough, is meant to make it more appealing, taking advantage of humanity’s love for evil but clever puns. (Bravo localization team, bravo!)

Image: Nintendo

Look at this guileless gob! It breathes yeast! It makes bread and alcohol! Of course we’re going to lose our minds on this thing. Here’s the official description:

Fidough’s moist, smooth skin has elastic properties and is firm and soft at the same time. When excited, these Pokémon intimidate their opponents by inflating their bodies to appear larger.​ Fidough ferments things in his environment using the yeast in his breath. Said yeast is useful for cooking, so this Pokémon has been protected by humans for a long time.

Since Fidough is the newest of the Pokemon-we-not-sure-we-should-eat-types, the staff at The edge ask all kinds of questions.

Antonio Di Benedetto wonders if Fidough is losing hair or breadcrumbs.

Cameron Faulkner asks what it poops and if it’s fully fried when it’s born.

Andrew Webster ponders on man’s oldest question and asks the question: if you put a Dugtrio on a Fidough, is it a sandwich??

From his appearance to his description to the questions his existence raises, Fidough is a perfect creature. The Pokémon Company has done it again.