Fictional dating app Bantr from Apple TV’s Ted Lasso released for real by Bumble

A fictional dating app made into a hit TV show has made its way into the real world.

Bumble, a dating app where women make the first move, teamed up with Apple TV comedy Ted Lasso to bring the show’s fictional dating app Bantr into real life.

The app allows people to match and chat first without seeing each other’s photos.

In the comedy sports series, Jason Sudeikis, 47, stars as a football coach from America who is in charge of a British team, AFC Richmond.

Despite being inexperienced in the sport, the character tries to win over the English city and team with charm and cheerfulness.

During the show, the club is introduced to the app by Keeley (played by Juno Temple).

AFC Richmond’s divorced owner Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) uses the app under the alias Bossgirl and matches an anonymous user named LDN152.

The unnamed man’s identity is slowly unraveled during the episodes before finally being revealed as one of the club’s players, Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh).

Bumble’s Bantr requires people to chat with their potential match before seeing photos.

However, the wait is slightly shorter and after just three minutes people are asked if they would like to connect and see their match photos.

The weekly Bantr Live experience on Bumble mirrors the same format as in the show and also gives users the chance to subscribe to Apple TV.

At the top of each Bumble member’s screen is a countdown timer to remind them to respond to Bantr Live.

Once the event starts each week, those playing will be automatically connected to someone based on their location, age, and gender preferences.

Bumble partnerships chief Olivia Yu said: “The premise of Bantr is a dating experience that many of our members have expressed an interest in over the years.

“The spirit and themes of the show are closely aligned with our mission and values.

“As big fans of Ted Lasso, we were so excited to bring the Bantr Live experience to our community.

“We’re looking forward to people on Bumble having fun with Bantr Live and connecting and dating in a new and exciting way.”

It came when Jason Sudeikis, who last month won an Emmy for Outstanding Comedy Series for Ted Lasso, flew under the radar on Friday as he headed to film scenes for season three of Ted Lasso in Manchester.

The actor pulled a navy hat over his eyes as he was wrapped warm in a quilted jacket and hoodie to leave his hotel.

Despite previously filming for the Apple TV series in Greater London, the cast has been secretly filming in the northwestern city for the past week – hinting at a change for its football manager character.

Sudeikis wore blue jeans for the outing, along with a black hoodie – with white stitched lettering on the front.

The shoe enthusiast looked quintessentially cool in a pair of Nike Air Jordan 1 Low X Travis Scott Cactus Jackets, which retail for around £1,800.

He added a brown shoulder bag with a navy blue strap to the ensemble, keeping his head down as he made his way from the hotel to a car.

He was joined by co-star Hannah Waddingham – who also opted for a baseball cap and dark ensemble.