Fibre-optic cables may be used to eavesdrop up to 1km away, study says
- Scientists have developed a system that picks up sound from fiber optic cables
- Fiber optic cables use pulses of light to transmit data and are used for broadband
- But they are sensitive to changes in ambient pressure caused by sound
- This security flaw allows sniffers to eavesdrop on confidential conversations
Fiber optic cables can be used to eavesdrop on people more than 800 meters away by detecting changes in light that occur when they speak, a new study shows.
Researchers in China have developed a system that picks up sound at one end of a fiber optic cable and transmits the audio at the other end.
Fiber optic cables use pulses of light to transmit data and are used to deliver full fiber broadband to people’s homes.
But they are sensitive to changes in ambient pressure, which can be caused by acoustic waves, such as the sound of someone speaking — a potential safety hazard.
Modern fiber optic cables, which use pulses of light to transmit data, deliver full fiber broadband (file photo)
The new study was conducted by researchers from Tsinghua University, Beijing and published on the pre-print server arXiv.
“Across the world, fiber optic networks are being rolled out on a large scale, which not only facilitates data transmission but also provides the opportunity to obtain additional information,” they write in their paper.
WHAT ARE FIBER OPTIC CABLES?
Fiber optic cables involve small tubes that are about the thickness of a human hair and are reflective on the inside.
They transmit information by sending flashes of light through the tubes.
This bounces off the reflective walls and along the cable.
These data flashes are then received and interpreted at the other end.
“These applications of fiber optic networks, including earthquake detection, urban traffic flow monitoring, exploration of underground geological structures, are positively impacting people’s production and lives.
“However, it also poses some potential safety concerns that need to be carefully considered.”
“Optical fibers are very sensitive to vibrations,” said Luc Thévenaz of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, Switzerland, who was not involved in the study. new scientist.
For their research, the Chinese team created a system that detects changes in light that occur when someone speaks near fiber optics. Schedule from the newspaper shows the listening schedule
“So any fiber placed in a building is basically a kind of microphone that can listen in on any kind of conversation.”
For their research, the Chinese team created a system that detects changes in light that occur when someone speaks near fiber optics.
The system picks up sound at one end of the fiber and emits sound at the other end, based on changes in the transmitted light.
In lab experiments, the audio at the end wasn’t completely clear, but it could be made easier to understand with existing computer speech enhancement methods, the researchers claim.
They say the eavesdropping method requires “complicated equipment and strict conditions” but add that “secret theft will always be done, no matter the cost.”
Such a method could be disastrous for fiber-equipped corporate headquarters, as confidential information could leak from eavesdropped conversations.
The researchers have proposed several ways to prevent eavesdropping, including materials such as metal and glass to coat the fiber, reducing changes in light caused by sound.
FIBER GLASS TECHNOLOGY: A PRIMER
Everywhere on Earth, hair-thin optical fibers carry large amounts of information from different places.
Optical fibers are a technology that uses glass or plastic wires (fibres) to transmit data.
A fiber optic cable consists of a bundle of these wires, each of which is capable of modulating messages on light waves.
Fiber optic makes it possible to carry more information because of a number of its properties, including low cost, immunity to interference that can affect electrical wires and wireless communication systems, and the fact that they are much thinner and lighter than metal wires.
Fiber optics have played an important role in the rapid growth of global communications over the past 25 years and are instrumental in enabling the growth of the Internet.
One type of broadband network architecture that uses fiber is known as fiber to the premises (FTTP).
As the name suggests, fiber optic cables run here all the way to a property, be it a house, condominium, or office.
According to the current design of FTTP, fiber optics up to a few meters are installed in residents’ homes.
Full-fibre broadband, with speeds of up to 1000 Mbps (megabits per second), provides better quality video calls and higher resolution movie streaming.
Full-fibre broadband is currently available to about a quarter of Britons, but it will be at least two decades before it reaches every home in the UK.
Full-fibre means that the fiber connection runs all the way to the property, rather than just to the local telephone exchange, with copper cable completing the ‘last mile’ connection.
Full fiber offers the fastest broadband speeds to date — about one gigabit per second (Gbps) — allowing for TV shows or movies to be downloaded in seconds.
According to Broadband compared25 Mbps is the minimum download speed for steaming a 4K movie on both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.