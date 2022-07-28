Fibre-optic cables may be used to eavesdrop up to 1km away, study says

Fiber optic cables can be used to eavesdrop on people more than 800 meters away by detecting changes in light that occur when they speak, a new study shows.

Researchers in China have developed a system that picks up sound at one end of a fiber optic cable and transmits the audio at the other end.

Fiber optic cables use pulses of light to transmit data and are used to deliver full fiber broadband to people’s homes.

But they are sensitive to changes in ambient pressure, which can be caused by acoustic waves, such as the sound of someone speaking — a potential safety hazard.

The new study was conducted by researchers from Tsinghua University, Beijing and published on the pre-print server arXiv.

“Across the world, fiber optic networks are being rolled out on a large scale, which not only facilitates data transmission but also provides the opportunity to obtain additional information,” they write in their paper.

WHAT ARE FIBER OPTIC CABLES? Fiber optic cables involve small tubes that are about the thickness of a human hair and are reflective on the inside. They transmit information by sending flashes of light through the tubes. This bounces off the reflective walls and along the cable. These data flashes are then received and interpreted at the other end.

“These applications of fiber optic networks, including earthquake detection, urban traffic flow monitoring, exploration of underground geological structures, are positively impacting people’s production and lives.

“However, it also poses some potential safety concerns that need to be carefully considered.”

One type of broadband network architecture that uses fiber is known as fiber to the premises (FTTP).

As the name suggests, fiber optic cables run here all the way to a property, be it a house, condominium, or office.

According to the current design of FTTP, fiber optics up to a few meters are installed in residents’ homes.

But sound signals can be modulated on the light wave emitted by the fiber without the need to install additional equipment in the resident’s home.

This would allow other people to eavesdrop and find them in remote places along the fiber optic link.

“Optical fibers are very sensitive to vibrations,” said Luc Thévenaz of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne, Switzerland, who was not involved in the study. new scientist.

For their research, the Chinese team created a system that detects changes in light that occur when someone speaks near fiber optics.

“So any fiber placed in a building is basically a kind of microphone that can listen in on any kind of conversation.”

For their research, the Chinese team created a system that detects changes in light that occur when someone speaks near fiber optics.

The system picks up sound at one end of the fiber and emits sound at the other end, based on changes in the transmitted light.

In lab experiments, the audio at the end wasn’t completely clear, but it could be made easier to understand with existing computer speech enhancement methods, the researchers claim.

They say the eavesdropping method requires “complicated equipment and strict conditions” but add that “secret theft will always be done, no matter the cost.”

Such a method could be disastrous for fiber-equipped corporate headquarters, as confidential information could leak from eavesdropped conversations.

The researchers have proposed several ways to prevent eavesdropping, including materials such as metal and glass to coat the fiber, reducing changes in light caused by sound.