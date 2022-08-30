Fiberglass found in Amazon best selling ‘Green Tea Mattress’

One of the top-selling mattress brands on Amazon has been accused of being a health hazard in a newly filed lawsuit alleging fiberglass in the product has harmed customers.

Zinus, a Tracy, California furniture company, is facing a class action lawsuit alleging that the material used in the fire-resistant lining of its “Green Tea” mattress, which mixes fiberglass with modacrylic, could injure users. Although the material is covered with an outer liner, the suit says the company is liable for injuries resulting from removing that liner — which has a zipper for that — because the company doesn’t warn against removing that liner.

The suit excludes exposure to itchy and irritated skin, nausea, eye injuries, respiratory infections and other lung problems and even glass splinters that get into the skin. It also states that some who have been exposed to the fiberglass have been forced to destroy furniture and clothing that have been exposed because the material cannot be removed later.

As of Tuesday morning, the products are still available on Amazon. Lawsuits have been filed in Illinois and California since 2020, according to a CBS report.

The company earns an estimated $128 million a year in annual revenue, nearly 25 percent of the sales of Casper, one of the most recognizable sleep brands in America.

Zinus products, which bring in an estimated $128 million each year, have a fire-resistant fiberglass coating that is said to cause health problems for many users

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Zinus, whose ‘green tea’ mattresses are among the best-selling products on Amazon

A website set up to recruit plaintiffs for the class-action case alleges that: “The defect of the mattress lies in the presence of a zipper on its outer cover, which indicates to the consumer that there is nothing wrong with it.” is with removal for laundering.

“The labels on their mattresses say they contain 62% fiberglass, but they don’t warn people to remove the outer cover so as not to expose the inner layer of fiberglass.”

It specifies nine Zinus products in particular, including: Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress, Cooling Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Spa Sensations Theratouch Memory Foam Mattress, Sleep Master Ultima Comfort Mattress, Slumber 1 Quilted Pocket Spring Mattress, Green Tea Gel Memory Foam Mattress, Spring iCoil Mattress, Ultima Comfort Memory Foam Mattress, Relief Cloud Memory Foam Mattress.

Fiberglass: The plastic containing particles can cause a variety of problems over time Fiberglass is a man-made plastic fiber that was first used to insulate ovens in the 1930s It is also commonly used as a cladding in appliances, roofing and some plastics due to its sound insulation and flame retardant properties. While it is safe to be around the material, repeated exposure to particles has been linked to many problems on a person’s skin and other internal body systems. Repeated exposure has been associated with rashes, irritation and dermatitis in some cases Inhaling the material can also cause lung scarring, shortness of breath, coughing and other nasal and lung problems The stomach may be irritated if a person swallows fiberglass particles Source: Illinois Department of Public Health

The company, founded in Seoul, South Korea, could not be reached for comment.

An investigation by the Los Angeles Times found fiberglass in at least one Zinus mattress.

Regulations for mattresses in the US are both limited and sporadic, experts say.

“There’s no law that says a company has to tell you everything that’s in a mattress,” Bobbi Wilding, executive director of Clean and Healthy New York, told the Times.

“So what they tell you is what they want to tell you, and that makes people incredibly vulnerable because you just have to trust what they say.”

Exposure to fiber is linked to multiple health problems. Exposure to a person’s skin can cause itching, rashes, allergic reactions, and dermatitis.

Some even report full-body cuts and shards of glass embedded in their skin.

The small particles can be inhaled, leading to lung scarring, worsening conditions such as asthma and bronchitis, coughing and shortness of breath, among other lung-related problems.

Exposure has also been linked to injury to the eyes, neuro- and gastrointestinal systems.

“Due to the severity of their injuries, they have to spend thousands of dollars on health care, medical care and procedures and medicines,” the website reads.

To make matters worse, some injuries caused by fiberglass are permanent, such as lung scars, and people who get this serious condition have to use special inhalers that are quite expensive.

“As a result of their complex injuries, consumers whose health has been compromised by the fiberglass in a Zinus mattress may be out of work for several weeks to several months, which can take a heavy toll on their financial stability.”

The alleged financial damage goes further than just missed work and care bills. Plaintiffs also allege that because the particles could not be removed from household fabrics such as clothing and furniture, they also had to be discarded and repurchased.

“This requires cleanup to be performed by a licensed, professional team, with costs ranging between $2,000 and $10,000,” they write.

“In addition, most people whose homes are contaminated with fiberglass have to throw out almost everything because fiberglass cannot be removed from certain objects such as furniture and clothing.”