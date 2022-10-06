Fetterman records show light schedule as Pa. lieutenant gov.

HARRISBURG, Dad. (AP) — In his campaign for a pivotal U.S. Senate seat, Democrat John Fetterman takes credit for reinventing the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor’s office, transforming it from a political pit stop into a ” plague pulpit” from which he pushes forward progressive goals.

Records of Fetterman’s four years in office, however, offer a different view of his time in the chosen $179,000-a-year job. They show that Fetterman typically had a light work schedule and was often absent from state affairs, including presiding over the state senate, which is one of his most important duties, according to an Associated Press review of his daily diaries and attendance records.

The investigation found that Fetterman’s daily schedule was empty for about one-third of the working days from January 2019, when he took office, to May this year, when he suffered a serious illness. heart attack. Even on days when his schedule showed he was active, a typical work day for Fetterman lasted between four and five hours, the data shows.

The findings, which focus entirely on his tenure before his stroke, are notable because Fetterman refers to his time as a lieutenant governor as a leading reference in his Senate campaign. And if his bid for a chair that the majority of the senate becoming more competitive, some Democrats are personally concerned that Fetterman will prove to be a weak candidate and lose ground in the campaign.

Fetterman’s campaign did not explain the holes in his schedule. In a statement, his spokesperson, Joe Calvello, said that “this report is a misleading and inaccurate reflection of John’s actual schedule that does not at all reflect the breadth of his official work and achievements.”

Fetterman did not respond to interview requests, but he said in a statement that he “has shown that I can have an impact beyond the prescribed power of a particular office.”

“As a lieutenant governor,” he said, “my track record of surfacing and shaking up this office has transformed the Board of Pardons, saved Pennsylvania millions in taxpayer dollars, and increased support in our state for defending LGBTQIA+ rights. , legalizing weeds, unionizing workers, and raising the minimum wage.”

The job of lieutenant governor is typically a stopover for politicians seeking higher office and often involves limited duties. In Pennsylvania, the primary legal responsibilities for a lieutenant governor are to chair the Senate sessions, chair the Board of Pardons, and lead the governor’s emergency management committee.

There is no suggestion that Fetterman’s absence prevented the state from doing important business, and his formal agendas may not reflect the full range of his activities.

And, at least in part as a result of Fetterman’s advocacy for criminal justice, the state agency that handles applications for pardons and commutation of life sentences saw a surge in activity while he chaired it. That delivered a big jump in pardons by Gov. Tom Wolf.

Fetterman’s defenders say the pandemic has undermined his chances of taking on a more active role, noting that Wolf has not called him to take on a greater workload.

“I believe he would have wanted…,” Senate minority leader Jay Costa, D-Allegheny, said of Fetterman. “Every time (Wolf) called for John to communicate, he did.”

In a statement, Wolf said Fetterman’s office has “limited responsibilities” but called him “a dedicated official who has supported my priorities for the past four years.”

Fetterman’s daily schedules provide an overview of his time in the office, detailing his obligations, including meetings, phone calls, hearings and even travel time to events in the state.

In 2019, Fetterman’s first year in office, he regularly attended ribbon cutting and led a statewide listening tour focused on legalizing marijuana. Yet he had nothing on his agenda for 47 different working days.

His workload plummeted after the corona pandemic hit, the diagrams show.

For months beginning in March 2020, his workdays often consisted of a morning meeting focused on the pandemic that typically lasted 45 minutes, sometimes followed by interviews with local and national journalists. Occasionally, he attended virtual events.

But Fetterman also took no active role, rarely participating in daily cabinet meetings, although he was tapped to lead a task force on differences in the COVID-19 response. It produced a 32 page report.

In some cases, he booked interviews with the national media during times when he would otherwise have to attend state affairs, including the Senate presidency, or pandemic working group meetings.

Over a month-long period beginning in October 2020, the vast majority of events featured on Fetterman’s calendar were interviews with national or Washington-based news outlets, with a scattering of official duties and events, the data shows.

In 2021, Fetterman’s calendars showed 115 working days with no activities or events. That includes a period stretching from late June to mid-September, where Fetterman’s schedules were largely empty, totaling about 11 hours worked during that period.

In the first half of 2022, which lasts until his stroke, there are almost 70 days when nothing is on his schedule.

Fetterman’s work ethic has been a persistent focal point of Senate campaigning attacks by Republicans who characterize the 53-year-old as a trust fund beneficiary who never had a paid job until he was elected lieutenant governor. Fetterman’s father was a partner at an insurance company.

Asked on a radio program Wednesday to respond to the claim that he had “never worked a day in your life,” Fetterman said it was untrue.

For 13 years, he was mayor of Braddock, a small, struggling steel town of 2,000 people outside of Pittsburgh.

He called being mayor “a full-time job, fighting to bring back a community that has been abandoned, left behind.” Fetterman also shared that he worked for an insurance company in Connecticut in the 1990s. He also had a job helping young people get GED certificates.

Still, Fetterman’s 2015 financial disclosure when he first ran for the U.S. Senate showed that he was paid just $1,800 a year to become mayor of Braddock and lived on $54,000 that passed him through that year alone. parents was given. Ownership records show that he bought his house in Braddock from his sister for $1.

That has led to a 25-second digital ad from Republican candidate Mehmet Oz’s campaign touting the legend “Freeloading Fetterman” over the dim image of a man in a black hoodie — Fetterman wears hoodies just about everywhere he goes. . The narrator ends: “Thank God for Daddy’s deep pockets.”

At a meeting in Wilkes-Barre last month, former president Donald Trump called Fetterman “a spoiled and entitled socialist loser who handed over his parents’ money – you know he lives on his parents’ money – until he was 49 years old.”

It’s a line of criticism first used by Fetterman’s Democratic rivals in previous campaigns, whispering that he was ruining city council meetings rather than facing critics while he was mayor of Braddock.

Records show that Fetterman skipped at least 53 city council meetings during his 13 years as the city’s mayor, or about a third of the meetings held during his tenure.

It’s a trend that extends to his duties as president of the Pennsylvania State Senate.

In 2020, Fetterman did not chair 27 of 53 Senate sessions that year, according to Senate journals, a period during which the chamber adapted to the pandemic by allowing numerous members to connect to sessions via video links.

Fetterman failed to show up for a third of the Senate’s 59 session days in 2021. This year, he attended 15 of the 16 session days before suffering a stroke in May.

He returned to chair the Senate session on Sept. 21 — then skipped the next two days of Senate sessions when he returned to the campaign trail.

Fetterman’s campaign attributes 20 of his absences in 2020 to COVID-19 restrictions — although that didn’t stop a number of senators from attending the sessions in person. It also attributed 10 absences to conflicts with Council of Pardon meetings or other official affairs.

Slodysko reported this from Washington.

