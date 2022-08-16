Fetterman raises half a MILLION by ridiculing Dr Oz for ‘crudite’ video

The hopeful John Fetterman of the Pennsylvania Democratic Senate raised half a million dollars overnight by Republican Dr. reprimand Mehmet Oz for going shopping for ‘crudite’.

“In PA, we call this a…vegetarian tray,” Fetterman said, sharing the Oz video Monday, before repeatedly mocking the hopeful GOP on social media over the televised doctor’s pompous comments while grocery shopping.

Earlier this spring, Oz had a camera filmed as he went shopping at what he called “Wegners”—probably a combination of Wegman’s and Redner’s—where he fought the inflated prices of veggies, fresh salsa, and guac.

“My wife wants some vegetables for raw vegetables, doesn’t she?” says Oz.

“Here’s a broccoli, that’s two dollars… here’s some asparagus, that’s $4, carrots, that’s $4 more dollars, that’s $10 worth of vegetables over there. We need some guacamole, that’s $4 more. And she loves salsa… $6, there’s a huge shortage of salsa!’ he continues.

“Guys, that’s $20 for raw food and that doesn’t include the tequila – thanks to Joe Biden,” he continues.

Fetterman, the former mayor of Braddock, the steel town of Braddock in western Pennsylvania that now serves as lieutenant governor of the state, has branded Oz’s rude comments and started a sticker saying “Wegners: Let Them Eat Raw Food.” sell his campaign website.

The hopeful John Fetterman of the Democratic Senate of Pennsylvania raised half a million dollars overnight from Republican Dr. scolding Mehmet Oz for going shopping for ‘crudite’, and insisting Republican is too elite for his adopted state PA

In a video from this spring, hopeful Dr. Mehmet Oz of the Pennsylvania Republican Senate goes shopping at a “Wegners” for “crudite” for his wife, with Fetterman noting, “In PA, we call this a…veggie tray.”

Fetterman roasted Oz’s crudite comments and began selling a “Wegners: Let them eat crudite” sticker on his campaign website, raising more than $65,000 alone, the Democrat’s campaign said Tuesday.

His campaign said Tuesday that the sticker alone had raised more than $65,000 for the Democratic Senate campaign.

Fetterman’s wife Gisele also shared a video showing their son learning the word “crudite” while shopping at Costco.

The Democrat also acknowledged that he knew how expensive groceries could be, calling the prominent Pennsylvania chain Giant Eagle and the budget retailer Aldi’s.

‘Dr. Oz has no plan to lower these prices, but I do,” Fetterman claimed.

When prominent TV journalist Dan Liever remarked, “Heard in New Jersey, ‘Can we have a cleanup in aisle 10 in the product section? Someone just spilled their Seante campaign,'” Fetterman added “at the Wegners.”

Fetterman and Oz run to replace outgoing Republican Senator Pat Toomey in a pivotal track record.

The Democrat also acknowledged that he knew how expensive groceries could be, calling the prominent Pennsylvania chain Giant Eagle and the budget retailer Aldi’s. ‘Dr. Oz has no plan to lower these prices, but I do,” Fetterman claimed

When prominent TV journalist Dan Liever remarked, “Heard in New Jersey, ‘Can we have a cleanup in aisle 10 in the product section? Someone just spilled their Seante campaign,'” Fetterman added “at the Wegners.”

The primaries were filled with drama, with Fetterman suffering a stroke due to a heart condition he’d ignored days earlier, and Trump-backed Oz coming neck and neck with fellow Republican David McCormick, who eventually relented.

Fetterman recently returned to the campaign trail, but during his recovery, he used social media and various gimmicks to portray Oz as a New Jersey carpet bagger, where he lived for years to film his hit TV show.

Fetterman has enlisted both Snooki, of The Jersey Shore, and Steven Van Zandt of the E Street Band, to film videos telling Oz to return home – to Jersey.

He had Democratic Representative Bill Pascrell, who represents the district where Oz has a home, nominate the television doctor to the New Jersey Hall of Fame.

And when Oz tried to prove his faith in Pennsylvania — grabbing Philadelphia cheesesteaks at Pat’s and Geno’s, for example — Fetterman ridiculed him.

“Ah yes, the trip to Pats + Geno’s – the rite of passage for every tourist,” Fetterman tweeted.

Fetterman’s campaign also flew a banner across the Jersey Shore—where dozens of Eastern Pennsylvanias spend summer weekends—that read, “Hey Dr. oz. Welcome home to NJ! Love Jan!’