Fetterman Prepares to Return to Pennsylvania Senate Campaign Path
Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for the Pennsylvania Senate, is expected to return to the campaign trail Friday night for his first major public event since suffering a stroke in mid-May.
The rally in Erie, Pennsylvania — in a swing county in what is arguably the nation’s ultimate swing state — will be a key moment in a race that could determine control of the Senate. It will be Mr. Fetterman’s first official personal campaign event of the general election, as he takes on Dr. Mehmet Oz, the famed doctor who peeped through the Republican primary with the approval of former President Donald J. Trump.
“There’s a reason we’re here and we’re not in Philadelphia or Pittsburgh,” said Joe Calvello, a spokesperson for Mr. Fetterman, who he said was “never a planned remarks man.” Mr Calvello said the candidate would “talk about the importance of competing in Erie, how this place is where it matters.”
He will too, said Mr. Calvello, discuss “how grateful he is” for the chance “to be back on the campaign trail”.
Mr. Fetterman’s stroke occurred just days before the Democratic primary in May, and in early June his doctor said he also had a serious heart condition. The candidate, who said he “nearly passed away”, promised to spend time on recovery. The public initially heard little from him, except in short video clips.
In recent weeks, Mr. Fetterman has started popping up, greeting volunteersgranting a pair local Interviews and attending fundraisers and events, including of senators and other hopeful senators. Democrats in the state are eager to see him return to more public appearances. Mr Calvello said the “pace will pick up” as Mr Fetterman continues to raise money and plan events such as meet-and-greets this month.
“I’ll miss a word sometimes, or I can sometimes put two words together in a conversation, but that’s really the only problem, and it gets better and better every day,” Mr Fetterman told KDKA-TVthe Pittsburgh CBS station, in its first televised interview since the stroke.
Several people who have spoken to or heard him speak in recent weeks have described him as energetic and eager to return to the campaign trail, although some said in interviews last month that it was also apparent when he reached for a word, a challenge he has acknowledged.
Despite his absence from the campaign trail, Mr. Fetterman and his team relentlessly challenged a case that Dr. Oz is essentially a carpet shopper, making the Republican more comfortable in New Jersey — which had long been his primary residence — than in Pennsylvania, where he says he now lives in suburban Philadelphia.
In a series of high profile moves, Mr. Fetterman Nicole Polizzi, known for “Jersey Shore” – better known as Snooki – in to shoot a video for Dr. Oz, promising that “Jersey won’t forget you.” And Steven Van Zandt, a musician and actor who has achieved legend status in New Jersey, took a direct-to-camera message to dr. Oz urging him to “come back to Jersey, where you belong.”
For his part, Dr. Oz, who has had to deal with… some challenges consolidating his base, Mr. Fetterman has criticized for his absence from the campaign trail. dr. Oz, a heart surgeon, a site unveiled mr. Calling Fetterman a ‘basement bum’, and has challenged his rival engage in debates. Mr Calvello did not commit to a specific number of debates, but said Mr Fetterman planned to debate Oz.
dr. Oz also has: tried to link mr. Fetterman to President Biden, who struggled with anemic approval ratings, and to Senator Bernie Sandersthat Mr Fetterman supported in the 2016 presidential primary.
Leading up to the Friday night event, Mr. Fetterman a “official rally poster.”
“For the 2020 election, I said that if I could know a single fact about the results, I could tell you who Pennsylvania would win,” Mr Fetterman said in a statement to the event. “Whoever wins Erie County, wins Pennsylvania.”