Fetterman Prepares to Return to Pennsylvania Senate Campaign Path

Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for the Pennsylvania Senate, is expected to return to the campaign trail Friday night for his first major public event since suffering a stroke in mid-May.

The rally in Erie, Pennsylvania — in a swing county in what is arguably the nation’s ultimate swing state — will be a key moment in a race that could determine control of the Senate. It will be Mr. Fetterman’s first official personal campaign event of the general election, as he takes on Dr. Mehmet Oz, the famed doctor who peeped through the Republican primary with the approval of former President Donald J. Trump.

“There’s a reason we’re here and we’re not in Philadelphia or Pittsburgh,” said Joe Calvello, a spokesperson for Mr. Fetterman, who he said was “never a planned remarks man.” Mr Calvello said the candidate would “talk about the importance of competing in Erie, how this place is where it matters.”