Fetterman Plans His Return to Campaign Trail in Pennsylvania Senate Race

Three months after Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman was sidelined by a stroke, he plans to return to the campaign trail with a rally next Friday.

Mr. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, announced Friday that he will be holding the meeting in Erie, Pennsylvania, his team said. He faces Dr. Mehmet Oz, the famous physician and Republican candidate, in one of the country’s most important Senate battles.

Pennsylvania may be offering Democrats their best shot at securing a seat in the U.S. Senate, and Mr. Fetterman’s general election debut, on the eve of the intense fall campaign season, will be closely watched. Weeks after the stroke in May, he remained largely out of the public eye, releasing short video clips as he recovered. In June, his campaign acknowledged that he also had a heart condition called cardiomyopathy. Mr Fetterman said he “nearly passed away” and vowed to focus on his recovery.