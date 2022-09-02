Fetterman mocks Dr Oz for wearing ‘Gucci loafers’ and says he ‘wouldn’t last two hours’ in Braddock

Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman in Pennsylvania mocked Dr. Mehmet Oz on Republican claims he would be soft on crime in a new ad released Tuesday.

“Doc Oz, in his Gucci loafers, is attacking me on the crime front,” Fetterman said. ‘Dr. Oz wouldn’t last two hours here in Braddock.’

The Democratic lieutenant governor then showed the tattoos on his arms, as a narrator explained that Fetterman’s left arm bears the “15104” zip code of Braddock, Pennsylvania, while his right arm is decorated with the dates of murders in the rust belt community.

“Public safety is the reason I applied. When two of my students were murdered, I ran to the mayor to stop the violence,” explains Fetterman. “I worked side by side with the police. Showed up at the crime scene. We did what it took to fund our police and end gun killing for five years.”

Like other Republicans, Dr. Oz to claim that a vote for a Democrat is a vote to relieve the police

Oz launched a website titled “Prisoners for Fetterman,” which urged the lieutenant governor to talk about reducing the prison population by a third, claiming it would “make anyone less safe.”

Oz, like other Republican candidates, has tried to restrain his Democratic opponent with the progressive call to “unburden the police.”

On the website, the former TV doctor scolded Fetterman for trying to release convicted murderers.

Fetterman was mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania for 13 years after growing up in York County, the son of teenage parents.

He moved to the run-down steel town in western Pennsyvanian after serving in the AmeriCorps and earning a master’s degree from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government. He was hired by Allegheny County to start a youth program.

Braddock had lost 90 percent of its population since its peak in the 1920s, thanks to the closure of steel mills and the relocation of residents to the suburbs.

About 2,000 people live in the city.

Fetterman was able to work with the police and get the murder rate down to zero during five of the years he was in office.

He pushed for criminal justice reform, saying ahead of President Joe Biden’s trip to the Pittsburgh area on Labor Day that he wanted to decriminalize Biden’s marijuana.

This week, Fetterman also released a video from a Democratic campaign event last weekend, in which he appeared with three women dressed as broccoli and urged Pennsylvania residents not to hit Dr. Oz after his hoity-toity ‘crudite’ comment.

Fetterman poked fun at Oz for trying to make a point about inflation, blaming Biden by grocery shopping for “crudite,” messing up the supermarket’s name and suggesting salsa and tequila be served next to a vegetarian tray. served.