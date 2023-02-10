Fetterman hears voices like the Peanuts cartoons’ adults post-stroke

When Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania hears voices, they sometimes sound like the adults in the animated “Peanuts” cartoons, where a muted trombone was used to give them an indecipherable language.

That reports the New York Times Friday about Fetterman’s struggles to adjust to life in the Senate as he recovers from his May stroke.

The report comes after the Pennsylvania Democrat spent his second night at George Washington University Hospital, checking himself in on Wednesday after feeling light-headed during a Democratic retreat that took place in Washington, D.C.

On Thursday night, Fetterman spokesman Joe Calvello said an MRI and other tests showed the senator had not suffered another stroke.

“He is being monitored with an EEG (electroencephalogram) for signs of a seizure – so far there are no signs of a seizure, but he is still being monitored,” Calvello added.

Senator John Fetterman arrives for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday evening. Fetterman spent Wednesday and Thursday nights in the hospital after feeling light-headed at an event in DC on Wednesday

Fetterman did not speak to The Times, but aides and allies told the newspaper his Senate entrance was a difficult one, especially as he continues to struggle with auditory processing issues.

That means he has to use a transcription tablet to have conversations.

Last week, This was reported by Time magazine about the accommodations the Senate has offered him so far, including installing a monitor on Fetterman’s desk in the Senate chamber that provides live captioning and arming him with a wireless tablet for committee hearings.

The Times reported that Fetterman’s hearing problems are inconsistent and often get worse when he is in a stressful situation.

His speech also remains faltering and confused, as evidenced when he asked questions during his first hearing as a senator, as part of the Senate Agriculture, Food and Forestry Committee.

Still, his office sent video clips of it back and forth.

Fetterman won his race, easily the most watched in the country, against Trump-backed television personality, Dr. Mehmet Oz, by five points, despite the effects of his stroke being fully visible during the candidates’ debate in mid-October.

Colleagues have taken it to heart.

“We’re going to have to learn our own styles with it,” Senator Amy Klobuchar told The Times.

She said she recently experimented with talking into Fetterman’s tablet to give him captions of their conversation.

“What I said made sense, even if I talked fast,” she said. “I wanted to make sure it was right. It was kind of a representation of what it would be like to be him.’

Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez, a Washington Democrat, told the paper she approached Fetterman at White House receptions for new members of Congress and they had a back and forth about their clothing choices.

Fetterman, usually in shorts and a hoodie, wore a suit, Pérez chose to wear boots, jeans and a Carhartt jacket.

“I thought I’d have an ally here,” she remarked. ‘He said, ‘Why can she wear jeans and I can’t?’

Pérez said Fetterman’s tablet made it easy for them to converse.

“It’s just a slight delay,” she described to The Times. “I didn’t notice he was using it at first. Then I thought, “Why are they holding it?” It took me a minute to figure out what was going on.’

But while he’s been busy with his colleagues, Fetterman hasn’t spoken to the many Capitol Hill reporters who line the halls because of his auditory processing issues.

One contributor told Time magazine that aides are working on accommodations so the Pennsylvania Democrat can participate in those impromptu interviews.

“Before the stroke, he was the kind of person who liked the give and take with reporters,” says Adam Jentleson, Fetterman’s chief of staff. ‘The challenge is to be able to return to that place, given the current restrictions.’