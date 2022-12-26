Festive revelers burn off the Christmas calories with a delicious dip on Boxing Day in Cornwall

Hundreds of hardy swimmers took the opportunity to burn off those Christmas calories as they took to the sea for a splash on Boxing Day.

Braving the insane conditions, participants donning Santa hats and bikinis plunged into the frigid waters off Perranporth in north Cornwall this morning.

Temperatures dropped to eight degrees Celsius. But despite the cold, the crowd remained excited, running up the beach and splashing in the icy waters.

The big dip takes place every year just after sunrise, and many people refuse to wear a wetsuit for protection as they run into the icy waves.

It came just over 24 hours after swimmers from across the UK joined in for Christmas Day swims. At King Edwards’s Bay in Tynemouth, north-east England, hundreds of people joined in the festive fun, with swimmers dressed as elves, Santa Claus and reindeer.

There were also similar scenes at the Serpentine in Hyde Park and at Boscombe beach in Dorset, with swimmers decked out in festive attire.

Hundreds of festive swimmers braved the icy waters off Perranporth beach in Cornwall for the Boxing Day plunge. Children, adults and retirees joined in the action, some even wearing Santa hats.

Despite the offbeat temperatures, spirits were high, with this couple celebrating dipping into the waves of the beautiful Cornish location on Boxing Day.

Hundreds of people plunged into the waves off Perranporth beach in Cornwall shortly after dawn, though not many stayed in the icy waters for long.

Contestants braved the frigid sea without wetsuits, many wearing only bikinis and swim shorts during the Boxing Day bonanza.

And there were smiles all around as the contestants strutted back to dry land after diving into the murky waters off the Cornish coast.

Temperatures during the Boxing Day swim this morning reached eighty degrees Celsius, with many participants choosing to don festive hats, including this man with reindeer antlers.