Festive food poisoning as Lidl recalls chocolate advent calendars over salmonella fears

FDA Warns Lidl Advent Calendars Sold In Nine States May Contain Chocolate Contaminated With SALMONELLA

Thousands of Americans would have to throw out their Advent calendars early for fear they could be contaminated with salmonella.

Lidl is recalling calendars sold in more than 170 East Coast stores after routine testing found the food poisoning bug. Customers who have purchased the Favorina chocolate filled calendars with cream are entitled to a full refund.

Salmonella causes fever, diarrhea and vomiting in most cases, but can be fatal in children and older adults. For pregnant women, it can cause early birth or miscarriage.

It comes after frozen raspberries were recalled because they may contain the ultra-contagious hepatitis virus that can cause liver failure.

Pictured above is the Advent calendar being recalled by Lidl. These were sold in the US between October 5 and December 5 in the company’s more than 170 stores

WHAT IS SALMONELLA? Salmonella is a type of bacterial infection often simply described as “food poisoning.” The salmonella bacteria lives in the intestines of farm animals and is excreted in the faeces. Most people become infected by consuming food or water contaminated with feces. It is most common in raw meat, poultry, seafood and eggs because the cooking process kills the insects. Feces can get on raw meat and poultry during the slaughter process, while seafood can become contaminated if harvested from contaminated water. Contamination can also occur when food is prepared by people who do not wash their hands thoroughly after using the toilet, changing a diaper or handling contaminated food themselves. Symptoms include: feeling sick (nausea)

diarrhea

being sick (vomiting)

abdominal cramps

a high temperature of 38C or higher

feeling generally unwell – such as tiredness or aches and chills

Lidl announced the voluntary recall after notifying the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). To date, no sick reports have been received, according to the ministry.

But customers are asked to return the calendars for a full refund.

Branded with Lidl’s own Favorina logo, the calendars are decorated with a snowy Christmas scene and contain 25 cream-filled chocolates.

They can also be identified by their barcode number on the back of the packaging: 4056489516965.

The German supermarket does not want to say how the salmonella may have ended up in the chocolates.

But past infections are due to inadequate sanitation and dirty machinery.

Salmonella lives in the intestines of animals and is excreted through their feces.

It can then contaminate food and water before being ingested by humans.

Lidl has not offered to replace the calendars, despite it being already the eighth day of December.

The nine states where Lidl operates are: Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia. Stores have also opened in Washington, DC

A Lidl spokesperson said: ‘Lidl US has the health and safety of its customers as its top priority.

“If customers have purchased this product they should not consume the product and return it immediately to the nearest Lidl store for a full refund.”

They added: “Lidl US regrets any inconvenience associated with this voluntary recall, which is being issued in line with our focus on customer health and safety.”

The German supermarket sold the calendars in stores between October 5 and December 5.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that salmonella bacteria cause about 1.35 million infections in the U.S. each year, including 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths.