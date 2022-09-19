Fertility tips: Doctor shares the five things she would NEVER let her partner do

<!–

A doctor has listed what she would never let her partner do because it could affect his fertility.

Natalie Crawford, from the US, wrote one video on Instagram explains her five ‘no no’ points and how they can affect a man’s sperm.

Dr. Crawford said she would never allow her partner to smoke cigarettes, use marijuana or sit with a laptop on his lap because it could negatively affect his ability to have children.

She also didn’t want him to eat any processed meat or use testosterone or anabolic steroids.

Dr Natalie Crawford (pictured) posted a video on Instagram with five things she would never allow her partner to do because it could affect his fertility

First, said Dr. Crawford that she would never allow her partner to smoke cigarettes because it is ‘absolutely terrible’ for sperm, or smoke marijuana because it ‘decreases the production of sperm’ and affects the shape of the sperm.

Interestingly, she also discourages her partner from placing laptops on his lap.

“The heat actually increases the temperature of the testicles — they’re outside the body for a reason — and that can cause an increase in abnormally shaped sperm,” said Dr. Crawford.

Few people may be aware that processed meat can impair sperm quality, which is why Dr. Crawford would never have her partner consume this type of food.

“Processed meats have a lot of chemicals in them and they’re absolutely really bad for sperm,” she said in the clip.

To preserve sperm quality, Dr. Crawford also did not have her partner use testosterone or anabolic steroids.

“Testosterone is basically the male contraceptive pill or male birth control pills, and so many people will put someone on testosterone to help their ‘fatigue’ or ‘low T,’ but it kills your sperm,” she said .

“You won’t have any sperm for months or even years after use.”

While Dr. Crawford did not mention drinking alcohol, heavy drinking can reduce sperm production by lowering testosterone.

The video was liked more than 212,000 times and was well received by other Instagram users.

‘Didn’t know the testosterone part,’ one person commented, another wrote: ‘Good to know!’

But another woman said her husband smokes and they had ‘no problems’ conceiving.

It is best to speak to your fertility doctor or GP when discussing fertility issues.