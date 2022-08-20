Ferris Bueller’s Day Off spin-off from Cobra Kai creators, Sam And Victor’s Day Off, in the works

<!–

To paraphrase Ferris Bueller, the question is what they did.

Deadline reported Friday that Paramount Pictures is moving forward with a Ferris Bueller’s Day Off spin-off film.

The film follows the two valet parking attendants in the original film who steal the teen’s car and drive it for approximately 275 miles.

The servants are called Sam and Victor in this film, although they had no names in the 1986 film.

Richard Edson and Larry “Flash” Jenkins played the mischievous employees in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. The last of the two actors passed away in 2019.

Ferris Bueller’s Day off starred Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, Jennifer Grey, Mia Sara and Charlie Sheen, among others.

The film was acclaimed upon its release and is an enduring classic more than 35 years later.

It has a 7.8 out of 10 on IMDb and an 81% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Directed by John Hughes, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off brought in nearly $71 million against a budget of just $5 million.

Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg and Josh Heald are the driving forces behind the film.

Writer and director Bill Posley will write the film. He also served as the executive story editor for the fourth season of Cobra Kai.

The fifth season of Cobra Kai will be released on Netflix on September 9 this year.