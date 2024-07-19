Ferrari star Carlos Sainz BRUTALLY trolls ex-McLaren team-mate Lando Norris with paddock taunt over England’s agonising Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain

Lando Norris was brutally attacked after England’s heartbreaking defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final.

The Three Lions’ long wait for a major men’s trophy will now reach 60 years after goals from Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal condemned them to a second successive Euro 2019 defeat in a 2-1 loss in Berlin.

Norris attended the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy at Wembley and, in Formula One’s absence last weekend, travelled to Berlin for the grand finale.

The McLaren driver was pictured commising with Jude Bellingham after the match, but was in for a surprise when he turned up in the paddock at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

In contrast to Norris’ disappointment after England’s defeat, Spanish drivers Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz were reportedly delighted with La Roja’s victory.

Someone wrote “viva España” on Lando’s parking spot. Rumor has it it was you. “In a sport dominated by the English, you have to remind them from time to time who’s in charge”image.twitter.com/lFCSE9qUhe —ana (@sextappen) July 19, 2024

A photo has gone viral on social media of Norris’ parking spot which was desecrated with ‘2-1, Viva España!’

Pressed about the photo before Friday’s practice session, Alonso was quick to deny responsibility, saying: “No, not me. There’s another Spanish driver. So yeah, I’m not sure.”

Many would have thought at the time that it was Sainz, Norris’ teammate at McLaren, who wrote the message, but it was later revealed that it was actually the manager and cousin of the Ferrari driver, Carlos Onoro.

Sainz was questioned and said: “In a sport dominated by the English, from time to time we have to remind them who is in charge.”

Spain’s success at Euro 2024 capped a weekend to remember for the European nation after Carlos Alcaraz beat Novak Djokovic earlier in the day to win Wimbledon.

And Aston Martin driver Alonso was delighted with his compatriots’ success and hopes to shine in Hungary this weekend.

Carlos Sainz has mocked England and said the Three Lions need to be reminded “who’s in charge”

Spanish driver Fernando Alonso wants to impress at the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend

“The whole country enjoyed it, for sure. Tennis, we had an incredible run with Rafa Nadal for many, many years,” Alonso said.

‘Two decades in the top spot and now with Carlos, so yes, I think we are in good hands. He is very young, very talented. I think the whole country is enjoying every time he plays.

“And in football, obviously, you only play every four years or every two years when there is a World Cup. On Sunday we played a good game, we enjoyed it a lot.

“I wanted to win this because obviously when you get to the race weekend again and with all the mechanics and then everyone in the garage, it’s a lot better that way.”