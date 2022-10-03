Ferrari driver filmed speeding down dual carriageway at nearly 200km/h in disturbing footage

The footage, taken by the passenger, has the text “stable Sunday driving”

A reckless driver hurtled his Ferrari down a public dual carriageway, reaching speeds close to 200km/h.

The footage, believed to have been taken in Derbyshire yesterday, shows the driver’s GPS telling him the limit on the road is just 70mph.

The shocking video zooms in on the dashboard and shows the check engine light on as the speedometer accelerates to breakneck speeds.

The car is believed to be a £418,000 Ferrari SF90 Spider, which can hit 62mph in 2.5 seconds and has a staggering top speed of 211mph.

Other cars can be seen flashing past in the inside lane during the very unsafe outing, which had the sign ‘Still Sunday driving’.

The clip was filmed by the passengers and switches between the speedometer and the road ahead, the highest speed reached showing 191 mph.

Those who saw the video posted on Twitter were horrified, with one simply saying ‘madness’, while another told Derbyshire Police’s Twitter account: ‘Shouldn’t take long to identify this car.’

Another said: ‘This is why I don’t ride in the countryside anymore.

‘I can wear all the armor I want, that thing hits me, I’m dead instantly.’

Another tweeter replied: ‘And in pieces too. Disgusting. Hope the driver is nailed.’

But another noted a check engine light was on and added: “Bro is doing 191 mph with the check engine light on.”

Another said: ‘A careful owner has never been driven or met.

“Let’s hope some ANPR or other traffic cameras locally can identify the car and a ticket appeared in the post.”

One replied: ‘Ticket and jail sentence’ and another said: ‘Jail and car being smashed would be more appropriate.’

Others continued to urge police to find the driver, with one saying: ‘Wouldn’t have thought there are so many registered in the UK.

‘It could be pretty straightforward to narrow down. Potential onboard data, security tracking, phone, gps.’

The highest speed ever recorded on a British road is believed to be 211mph, although as of February the case had yet to go to court.

Derbyshire Police have been contacted for comment.