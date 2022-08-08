Ferrari are doing ‘EVERYTHING wrong’, says rival Red Bull senior adviser Helmut Marko

Red Bull’s senior adviser believes his team is only leading the F1 championship because Ferrari has ‘done pretty much everything wrong’.

Max Verstappen has an 80-point lead – more than three wins – over Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the title race after winning the Hungarian Grand Prix late last month.

Red Bull also holds a 97-point lead over Ferrari in the constructors’ standings, all of which comes despite the belief that they don’t have the fastest car.

Leclerc led for a while in Hungary, but finished sixth when his tire strategy unraveled and Ferrari again faced accusations that tactical blunders gifted both championships to Red Bull.

Despite the number of races remaining in the season now being in single digits, Helmut Marko insists his Red Bull team cannot afford to relax just yet.

When asked by Osterreich if Red Bull can now take it easy, Marko replied: ‘Don’t say that.

“We still have nine races to go, that’s 225 points for nine possible wins plus sprint and fastest laps. No, we really can’t sit back just yet.

‘[Ferrari are] do almost everything wrong. In Budapest, for the first time, they did not give the tires the correct temperature window and they also chose the wrong pit strategy.

‘I don’t understand why they didn’t take used mediums’ [tyres]. They would have been even better. So you celebrate Toto [Wolff] and Mercedes as big winners with places two and three.’

Reigning champion Verstappen started from 10th on the grid in Budapest, but that didn’t stop him from going ahead and securing his eighth win in his last 13 races.

Marko insists the Dutchman is undervalued and praised the way he has matured since he first got into the sport.

“I just want to see that Max’s performance is appreciated enough,” added Marko. “After the bad luck in qualifying, he won from 10th on a track where you shouldn’t have a chance from behind. If he’d been in front, he’d have been up and out again.’

“When we brought Max into Formula 1 at the age of 17, he was the greatest talent I’ve ever encountered, but he was too impulsive,” admitted Marko.

“With the victories he gained in maturity. When he kept his cool while overtaking at the start in Budapest, I thought ”is that really Max sitting there?” With this maturity he makes it easier for the whole crew.”