Ferocious moment Natalie Barr confronts Barnaby Joyce on Sunrise and loses it

A Sunrise presenter has accused Barnaby Joyce of ‘staying quiet’ as the former prime minister took on five ministerial jobs amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Joyce told Natalie Barr that he was not immediately notified of Scott Morrison’s side jobs when he became the Nationals leader last June.

“People didn’t come in and say, ‘The prime minister has sworn in as resource minister,'” Barnaby told the program Monday morning.

“We’re hyperventilating about something that frankly isn’t illegal. You may not like it, but it’s not illegal.’

The former deputy prime minister tried to divert the conversation to things like the rising price of groceries and fuel, but was soon interrupted.

“Barnaby, there’s always something bigger,” Barr said. ‘Children die of cancer; there is always a bigger problem.

“But this was a big problem when the Prime Minister of Australia gave himself extra power and hardly told anyone about it.

“My question to you is, when you saw the Prime Minister block that oil and gas project, did you wonder how he could have done that?”

Sunrise presenter Natalie Barr (left) has accused Barnaby Joyce (right) of ‘keeping quiet’ when the former prime minister secretly took on five ministerial jobs in 2020 and 2021

Nationals MP Keith Pitt was resource minister in the former Liberal government, but in 2021 Mr Morrison secretly gave himself that ministry along with four others.

The former prime minister then dismissed Mr Pitt’s refusal to grant an extension to the permit for the Pep-11 oil and gas exploration, which was considering the possibility of drilling offshore between Newcastle and Sydney.

A number of Liberal MPs in coastal NSW were known to oppose the project.

Joyce told Sunrise it was “very clear” that Mr Morrison had had the power to block the project and that he had announced the decision “right in front of you” in a subsequent press conference.

“Did he pay you off with extra staff and an extra minister and then you shut up?” Barr fired back.

“No, that’s wrong,” Mr Joyce replied.

Scott Morrison (pictured) last week defended his decision to swear in on five portfolios

“I’ve negotiated all the things I got for all this. I had negotiated the extra minister, the position on the ERC (Expenditure Review Committee), extra staff – that was discussed afterwards.’

Mr Joyce reiterated that while Mr Morrison “shouldn’t have done it”, the former prime minister had done nothing illegal and had “the right” to do what he did.

He brushed aside reports that Mr Morrison could be kicked out of his Cook voters, saying: ‘I don’t believe you’re going to kick people out of parliament if they haven’t done anything illegal.’

Labor’s Tanya Plibersek told the program that if Mr Morrison had thought it was in the country’s best interest to take on the additional ministerial posts, he should have been honest with the Australians at the time.

Mr Morrison, seen here with his wife Jenny, secretly took on five additional ministerial portfolios

“At the end of it all, you have a Prime Minister who has kept a coup secret and he has not yet apologized to the people of Australia for going to the last election and still keeping it a secret,” she said.

“It’s the secrecy here that really worries me. The fact that he took on these extra wallets in a very obvious coup without ever confiding in the Australian people and he certainly has to apologize for that.”

It comes as Anthony Albanese seeks legal advice on whether Morrison broke the law when he surreptitiously gave himself the power to act as Secretary of Health, Secretary of the Treasury, Secretary of Resources, Secretary of the Interior and Treasurer in 2020 and 2021.

Last week, he reprimanded his predecessor, telling reporters, “Scott Morrison was defensive, passive-aggressive and, of course, selfish.”

Experts say the moves were legal but highly unusual, with none of the ministers aware they were sharing their jobs, except former health minister Greg Hunt.

Joyce told ABC’s Insiders on Sunday that the matter was being exaggerated, claiming “average” Australians were not interested in the portfolio scandal.

“I understand that Insiders is a political program and it’s focused on this, but they’re not focused on this at the checkout at IGA,” he said.

“They’re probably more focused on the fact that Mr (Chris) Bowen has changed the vehicle standards laws and now we’re going to pay more for four-wheel drive in rural areas – that affects them.”

Joyce couldn’t say when exactly he learned the Nationals MP was sharing his wallet with Morrison, saying he believed in a ‘cabinet’ system of government rather than a ‘presidential’ one.

“I believe Keith Pitt was a competent minister, incredibly confident and treated the whole Pep-11 issue like a bad suit and understood all the implications of every decision,” Joyce said.

“And I think it should have been left to him to make that decision and I think in our discussions it was headed in that direction.”