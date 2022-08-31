Ferne McCann reveals her guilt over missing daughter birthday to film SAS Who Dares Wins in Jordan

Ferne McCann has revealed she struggled with ‘mother guilt’ after missing her daughter’s fourth birthday on Sunday to film Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in Jordan.

The former TOWIE star, 32, said she signed up for the show to be an ‘inspiration’ for her daughter but went into questioning her decision after it forced her to miss her little girl’s special day .

She said OKAY! : ‘She turned 4 on Sunday when I did the course. I was in Jordan, she was in the UK and it was very difficult.’

Missing: ‘I felt like the worst mom’: Ferne McCann has revealed she struggled with ‘maternal guilt’ after missing her daughter’s birthday Sunday to film Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in Jordan

Doting mom Ferne, who shares the toddler with convicted ex Arthur Collins, said her guilt left her confused about whether or not to do the show.

She continued: “The main reason I wanted to do it was also the main reason I wanted to quit. In my head I thought ‘I am the worst mother, why did I leave her?’

But Ferne – who is engaged to entrepreneur Lorri Haines – insisted she knew her mental strength would help her, which she described as a “hell” experience.

Loving mom: The former TOWIE star, who shares the toddler with convicted ex Arthur Collins, said her guilt left her confused about whether or not to do the show

“I wanted to prove to myself and others that I was capable of much more than I thought.

“I had that stamina of labor done when I had Sunday, so I know of a light at the end of the tunnel in terms of pain, so I could draw on that experience.”

The TV personality also admitted being yelled at by men was “very strange” because she “had no male figure” in her life after her parents divorced.

When aasked why she wanted to do the show. Ferne confessed, “It’s always been one of those shows I always thought I’d like to do.

“But when it came to really saying yes, when I had the talks and I had an interview and everything, it just felt like the right time in my life to be tested. I’m really happy with a challenge.

All for you: ‘The reason I decided to say yes to the opportunity and the experience eventually became the reason I actually tried to tear off my bracelet,’ admitted Ferne

Ferne also described her experience as the “ultimate therapy session,” explaining how she found the directing staff “very strange” because her father, Simon, was not there during her teenage years.

The TOWIE star – who was raised by her mother Gilly – said: ‘It’s almost like the ultimate therapy session in a really confused way as the DS brings things to the surface and to the conscious state from the subconscious

“When I was a teenager, my parents divorced. Although I am very close to my father, I have not had a male figure in my life throughout my adolescence and teenage years.

“So I thought it was really strange that men actually yelled at me. I felt like I was a little girl.

Therapeutic: The TOWIE star – who was raised by her mother Gilly (pictured) – said of Celebrity SAS: ‘It’s almost like the ultimate therapy session in a really twisted way’

“Everything I’m really proud of — being a mom and being an entrepreneur, running multiple businesses, all the strengths I feel in day-to-day life — I felt really inadequate.

‘I just felt like a kid. And it was really hard and I didn’t like it. I did not like it. I am someone who needs praise!’

Ferne delved more into yelling at the DI and continued: “It really brought me back to when I was in school and you’re being told and you’re trying so desperately to hold it in, the bottom lip is twitching and you’re saying, ‘I don’t want to to cry.’

“Yeah, I cried. I also cried with meaning and reason. Every morning I woke up and thought it’s my time to go. I don’t want to do another day.’

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins Series Four Airs Sundays at 9 p.m. from September 4 on channel 4.