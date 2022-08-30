Ferne McCann likens Celebrity SAS to giving BIRTH and discusses the impact of her parents’ divorce

She is a loving mother to four-year-old daughter Sunday, who she shares with her convicted ex Arthur Collins.

And Ferne McCann, 32, has compared her desire to participate in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins to giving birth, admitting: ‘I wanted to feel the pain of giving birth!’

The former TOWIE star – who was put to the test by the directing staff for the upcoming Channel 4 series – also admitted being yelled at by men was “very strange” because she “had no male figure” in her life after her parents divorced.

Asked why she wanted to do Celebrity SAS, Ferne confessed: “It’s always been one of those shows I always thought I’d like to do.

“But when it came to really saying yes, when I had the talks and I had an interview and everything, it just felt like the right time in my life to be tested. I’m really happy with a challenge.

“I get that itch every few years where I think, ‘Okay, okay. What can I do now to step out of my comfort zone?”

“Honestly, I wanted to prove myself. I went into Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins with exactly the same mindset as when I went leading up to my daughter’s delivery, which sounds ridiculous.

“But honestly, when you’re in that environment and it’s really challenging, you need to draw on experiences you’ve been through to find the resilience and strength to get you through it.

‘Everyone is talking about childbirth, but you don’t realize how painful it really is, but I really wanted to feel that pain, that may sound strange. And so it was with this one, I really wanted to see how heavy it actually is.

“And I want to prove to myself that I can do it, but while I was sitting there, I proved myself a lot to the DS. I think they wondered every day why I was there!’

Ferne also described her experience as the “ultimate therapy session,” explaining how she found the directing staff “very strange” because her father, Simon, was not there during her teenage years.

The TOWIE star – who was raised by her mother Gilly – said: ‘It’s almost like the ultimate therapy session in a really screwed-up way, as the DS brings things to the surface and into the conscious state from the subconscious.

“When I was a teenager, my parents divorced. Although I am very close to my father, I have not had a male figure in my life throughout my adolescence and teenage years.

“So I thought it was really strange that men actually yelled at me. I felt like I was a little girl.

“Everything I’m really proud of — being a mom and being an entrepreneur, running multiple businesses, all the strengths I feel in day-to-day life — I felt really inadequate.

‘I just felt like a kid. And it was really hard and I didn’t like it. I did not like it. I am someone who needs praise!’

Ferne delved more into yelling at the DI and continued: “It really brought me back to when I was in school and you’re being told and you’re trying so desperately to hold it in, the bottom lip is twitching and you’re saying, ‘I don’t want to to cry.’

“Yeah, I cried. I also cried with meaning and reason. Every morning I woke up and thought it’s my time to go. I don’t want to do another day.’

Ferne – who is engaged to entrepreneur Lorri Haines – insisted she knew her mental strength would help her, which she described as a “hell” experience.

She explained: “I knew that was my strength, although I cried at every opportunity and found it a very cathartic, hellish mental experience. But I think I knew I had that mental resilience and stamina and I really wanted to play to that strength because I knew I wouldn’t be the strongest, I knew I wouldn’t be the strongest, but I’ve always known that I’m not a quitter.

“The reason I decided to say yes to the opportunity and the experience eventually became the reason I really tried to tear off my bracelet, and that Sunday failed.

‘And I thought, ‘Did I make the worst decision? Why am I doing this? How selfish am I? I’m here, I’m being shouted at. I hate this. I’m cold, I’m wet, I’m tired. Why did I leave my child?’

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins Series Four Airs Sundays at 9 p.m. from September 4 on channel 4.