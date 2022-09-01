Ferne McCann gives First Time Mum fans a glimpse of beau Lorri Haines proposing to her in France

Ferne McCann got engaged to fiancé Lorri Haines earlier this year and revealed that her ITV camera crew captured the special moment he asked the question.

The wait is almost over for ITVBe viewers as the reality star teased the ‘surprise date’ by sharing a trailer for her new series, First Time Mum on Instagram on Thursday.

The former TOWIE star, 31, was seen being lifted from a small plane by the property developer, also 31, as they landed on France’s Opal Coast.

The couple headed for a romantic candlelit dinner before walking along the beach to a raised wooden platform decorated with flowers.

Lorri was seen in the clip getting down on one knee to ask the beauty the question as the sun set over the ocean behind them.

Luckily for Ferne, the special moment was captured by a camera crew for her reality show that follows her life and her daughter on Sunday 4th.

The mum-of-one looked fabulous in a brown plunging maxi dress while Lorri cut a neat figure in a blue shirt and beige trousers.

Prior to the proposal, Ferne was seen talking to best friend and former co-star Billie Faiers as they tried to guess what the “surprise date” would be.

After months of Ferne’s “not-so-subtle hints,” including telling Lorri’s mom she’s her “mother law,” the TV personality finale got her wish.

The star confirmed her romance with the businessman in January, shortly after the collapse of her six-month relationship with DJ and marketing manager Jack Padgett.

Speaking to the Sam & Billie podcast in May, Ferne admitted that he had already changed the family dynamic of her ITVBe show, First Time Mum, and looked forward to viewers seeing her happy.

But she admitted it was difficult to introduce her daughter Sunday to Lorri – who also has a son from a previous relationship – as they also navigate the cameras around.

She said: ‘Filming this series was a completely new experience for me. It was my first time filming with a partner in a relationship and it was a very different dynamic.

“From being a single parent and dealing with that on Sunday, I think people will love that about this series, given the dynamics between our family.

“It’s hard, it’s not easy to introduce your child to your new partner and you want it to go well, then of course there are cameras following you.”

Ferne revealed that Lorri was a natural when it came to filming her reality TV show and has been a “great addition.”

She continued: “It’s discouraging and it’s otherworldly and it can be pretty uncomfortable because when you first start filming with someone, you almost filter and assemble yourself to say what you think they want.

“But for some people it comes very naturally and Lorri really picked it up.”

The former I’m A Celeb camp mate, who previously made it no secret that she wanted to marry Lorri, called him “The One” and said she “wants a ring on her finger soon.”

Said in an interview with MailOnline: ‘It’s not subtle at all, I’d love to get engaged for my 32nd birthday, but I have to give him the chance. We’ll only be together for… we’re approaching five months.

“Hopefully there’s a ring on the finger soon.”

Ferne has famously had a rocky love life, most recently separating from model and DJ Jack Padgett last year after they spent the second lockdown together.

After the split, the TV personality revealed that she wanted to find her happily ever after, but fell too easy for men.

Ferne told The Sun: ‘I’m such a sucker for love – I love love so much, and of course I want to live happily ever after.’

Before that, she was in a relationship with convicted acid attacker Arthur Collins, with whom she shares her daughter on Sunday.

Arthur is currently serving a 20-year sentence at Woodhill Prison, Milton Keynes, after carrying out an acid attack at a London nightclub in 2017 that left 16 people with chemical burns and three people temporarily blind.