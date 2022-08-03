Ferne McCann flaunts her toned figure in a pink aztec bikini during a break in Mallorca

She recently finished shooting the ninth series of First Time Mum.

And Ferne McCann enjoyed a well-deserved break on Wednesday, while on Sunday she enjoyed a sunny getaway in Mallorca with her fiancé Lorri Haines and her daughter.

On Instagram, the former TOWIE star, 31, shared a video of her toned figure clad in a skimpy pink Aztec bikini before receiving a cheeky hug from her husband-to-be Lorri.

While sipping an ice cold cocktail, Ferne showed off her incredible figure in a revealing pink bikini with an Aztec print.

The reality star showed off her flawless natural complexion as she relaxed in the hot sun and embraced a well-deserved break from filming.

Ferne posted a video of her holiday telling her fans: ‘Hey my beauties, I’m having a great Sunday behind the screen, she loves life.

“It’s so wonderful to be in vacation mode. I just finished filming series nine. I get asked all the time why they stop after four episodes, they are miniseries and we film them back to back.’

She added that she and Lorri, who had proposed in July, checked into the most “pretty” hotel for their vacation before posting a much-loved video of her fiancé leaning forward to kiss her as she sat on a couch. sunbed lay.

On Saturday, Ferne shared a glimpse of her glamorous looks as she prepared to film the finale for First Time Mum’s ninth series.

The brunette beauty sported a brand new bob and a glamorous face of makeup with a winged eye and thick glossy lips.

Grateful: On Saturday, Ferne shared a glimpse of her glamorous looks as she prepared to film the finale for the ninth series of First Time Mum

The stunner rocked a white strappy mini dress – worn with the straps off her shoulders – as she got ready to film the scenes

Lorri – dressed in an evening suit and bow tie – then came into the frame to give Ferne a sweet hug.

She shared the adorable moment with her 2.9 million Instagram followers, writing: “This is the s**t money can’t buy.”

Ferne also took to her Instagram Stories to share a makeup transformation.

In a ‘before’ snap, the star showed off a fresh face as she applied the start of the product to her face while pining the hair back.

An ‘after’ shot left Ferne looking gorgeous with a ripped glam contoured makeup look and warm eyeshadow.

About her husband-to-be, she wrote: ‘Love this man. Tonight we film the finale of series 9 #firsttimemum…

“I can’t wait for you all to witness the magic. The highs and lows as always.’

Lorri also decided to post a romantic moment on social media when he shared a clip of the kissing couple.

Captioning the sweet hug, he wrote: ‘You know I love you, it’s no secret I was trying to hide…’

He then took to Instagram Stories to upload his neat look in a mirror selfie.

A gorgeous Ferne sat in a makeup chair as she was read in the back while a suit-clad Lorri sipped a bottle of booze.

It comes after Ferne shared her engagement news with Instagram followers early this month, alongside a first look at her sparkly engagement ring.

Capping a photo of herself and her new fiancé, locked in an embrace, she wrote: ‘So there are happily ever after. I can’t wait to be with you forever, honey.’

Shared a similar photo with his own followers, a delighted Lorri, also 31, added: ‘She said yesssss.’

The TV personality confirmed her romance with the businessman in January, shortly after the collapse of her six-month relationship with DJ and marketing manager Jack Padgett.

Speaking to the Sam & Billie podcast in May, Ferne admitted he’s already changed the family dynamic of her ITVBe show, First Time Mum, and looked forward to seeing her happy.

But she admitted it was difficult to introduce her daughter, Sunday, four, to Lorri as they also navigated the cameras nearby.

She said: ‘Filming this series was a completely new experience for me. It was the first time I filmed with a partner in a relationship and that was a very different dynamic.

“From being a single parent and dealing with that on Sunday, I think people will love that about this series, given the dynamics between our family.

“It’s hard, it’s not easy to introduce your child to your new partner and you want it to go well, then of course there are cameras following you.”