Ferne McCann flaunts her figure in a white bikini during Mallorca trip with fiancé Lorri Haines

She recently finished shooting the ninth series of First Time Mum.

And Ferne McCann looked stunning as she slipped into a white bikini on Thursday during a well-deserved vacation to Majorca.

The former TOWIE star, 31, was in good spirits as she frolicked in the sea with fiancé Lorri Haines during their trip to the beach at Illetas Beach in Calvia.

Ferne showed off much of her sun-kissed skin in the two-piece halterneck, which she paired with chunky white sunglasses with an even thicker white chain.

The beauty completed her beach look with some gold jewelry, including a hip watch and a Van Cleef & Arpels necklace.

Meanwhile, Lorri showed off his tattooed physique in green shorts, with the hunk also adding a stylish watch.

The couple certainly made the most of their time together as they chatted and laughed in the sea together.

When they went to the dry land, Ferne donned a white mini dress, which she paired with matching white flip flops.

Ferne had been keeping her fans updated on their travels, and on Wednesday she shared a video of her toned figure clad in a skimpy pink Aztec bikini before getting a cheeky hug from her husband-to-be Lorri.

While sipping an ice cold cocktail, Ferne showed off her incredible figure in a revealing pink bikini with an Aztec print.

The reality star showed off her flawless natural complexion as she relaxed in the hot sun and embraced a well-deserved break from filming.

Ferne posted a video of her holiday telling her fans: ‘Hey my beauties, I’m having a great Sunday behind the screen, she loves life.

“It’s so wonderful to be in vacation mode. I just finished filming series nine. I get asked all the time why they stop after four episodes, they are miniseries and we film them back to back.’

She added that she and Lorri, who had proposed in July, checked into the most “pretty” hotel for their vacation before posting a much-loved video of her fiancé leaning forward to kiss her as she sat on a couch. sunbed lay.

It comes after Ferne shared her engagement news with Instagram followers last month, alongside a first look at her sparkly engagement ring.

Capping a photo of herself and her new fiancé, locked in an embrace, she wrote: ‘So there are happily ever after. I can’t wait to be with you forever, honey.’

Shared a similar photo with his own followers, a delighted Lorri, also 31, added: ‘She said yesssss.’

The TV personality confirmed her romance with the businessman in January, shortly after the collapse of her six-month relationship with DJ and marketing manager Jack Padgett.

Speaking to the Sam & Billie podcast in May, Ferne admitted he’s already changed the family dynamic of her ITVBe show, First Time Mum, and looked forward to seeing her happy.

But she admitted it was difficult to introduce her daughter, Sunday, four, to Lorri as they also navigated the cameras nearby.

She said: ‘Filming this series was a completely new experience for me. It was my first time filming with a partner in a relationship and it was a very different dynamic.

“From being a single parent and dealing with that on Sunday, I think people will love that about this series, given the dynamics between our family.

“It’s hard, it’s not easy to introduce your child to your new partner and you want it to go well, then of course there are cameras following you.”